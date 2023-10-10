Excise case: Court extends ED custody of AAP MP Sanjay Singh till Oct 13

The Rouse Avenue Court here on Tuesday extended the Enforcement Directorate custody of Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh till October 13 in connection with the now-scrapped Delhi liquor policy case.

The senior leader of AAP was produced in the court after his five days of ED custody got over today.

ED had sought five days of further custody on grounds that Singh is not cooperating, and not telling about his old phone. "His close associate Sarvesh Mishra is also not cooperating," ED told the court.

The agency also said that material collected shows that a bribe was demanded to clear liquor licences.

Sanjay Singh was arrested on October 4, after a day-long questioning by the ED officials at his Delhi residence.

Later, on October 5, the Court sent Sanjay Singh to remand till October 10, 2023, in connection with the Delhi excise policy case.

Allegedly, Sanjay Singh's party colleague and former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is also involved in the same liquor policy scam. He is currently lodged in jail in connection with the same. The former Delhi Deputy CM and excise minister was first arrested by the CBI on February 26 for his alleged role in the scam.

The case connects with claims that Singh and his partners played a part in the Delhi government's decision to give licenses to alcohol shops and merchants in 2020, causing losses to the state exchequer and violating anti-corruption laws.

ED has so far filed five charge sheets in the case, including against Sisodia.

