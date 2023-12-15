Court extends TN Minister Senthil Balaji's remand in money laundering case

A sessions court here on Friday extended Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji's remand till January 4, 2024 in a money laundering case.

Principal Sessions Judge S Alli, before whom Senthil Balaji was produced by the prosecution through video-conferencing from the central prison here, extended his judicial custody till January 4.

Balaji was arrested on June 14 by the ED in connection with a money laundering case linked to a cash-for-jobs scam when he was the Transport Minister during an earlier AIADMK regime.