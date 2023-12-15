Tendu leaf collection rates raised to Rs 4,000 a bag in Madhya Pradesh

In one of his first decisions after taking over the reins of Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav increased the rate of tendu leaf collection by Rs 1,000 per standard bag. The new rate for a standard bag of tendu leaf now stands at Rs 4,000.

The decision will provide relief to more than 3.5 million tendu leaf collectors, who will now get an additional remuneration of Rs 162 crore.

The tendu leaf collection rate in 2017 was Rs 1,250 per bag, which the state has been increasing in phases. In 2021, it was increased to Rs 2,500 per bag before further raising the rate to Rs 3,000 per bag in 2022.

Tendu leaf collection is done by the State Minor Forest Produce Association. There are 3.5 million tendu leaf collectors in the state, of which more than 2 million are tribals. Also, 40 per cent of these are women who will be directly benefited from this decision.