Expressing his views on the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) undergraduate exam issue, Union Minister Giriraj Singh said that the decision on 1,563 candidates who got "grace marks" has been taken as per the students' conformity.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh said, "Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan held cordial talks with representatives of students and parents. The decision on almost 1,563 candidates has been taken as per the students' conformity, I hope that Dharmendra Pradhan will work very seriously on this matter."

Earlier, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan assured students that a transparent process will be followed and they should not worry.

"The government assures the students that full transparency will be adopted in the probe into alleged irregularities and re-conducting the NEET exams. The students do not need to worry," Pradhan said while speaking to ANI.

"Students who wanted to meet us, I called them, their parents also came, I met them. I heard their side and I made them feel better. The government is committed, and all students should have this assurance that a transparent process will be followed. 24 lakh students were the applicants, and 23.30 lakh students have taken the exam, this is natural, whatever doubts come to their minds, some issues came to mind that some irregularities in the centre were noticed, due to lack of time for grace marks, some objections were raised in the formula used for giving grace marks, that was also rectified", he added.

Pradhan further stated, "The Supreme Court permitted them to take the exam again, they have been informed. Those who want to take the exam can take the exam there as well".

However, the education minister ruled out the possibility of any irregularities in the NEET-UG examination, stating that there has been "no paper leak" in the NEET-UG paper and the government is ready to give answers to the Supreme Court which is hearing the petitions related to the exam.

"I want to assure the students and their parents that the Government of India and NTA are committed to providing justice to them. Twenty-four lakh students have successfully taken the NEET examination. There is no paper leak, no proof has been found yet. A court-recommended model was adopted for around 1560 students and a panel of academicians has been formed for the same...We will accept the verdict of the Court," he said.

Meanwhile, the National Testing Agency (NTA) told the Supreme Court that the scorecards of 1563 candidates who got "grace marks" in the 2024 National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (undergraduate) exam will be cancelled and the candidates will have a chance to reappear for the exam.