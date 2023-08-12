Confirmation

Delhi Cong chief Anil Chaudhary holds meeting with party representatives

Chaudhary alleged that the meetings of the Election Commission with representatives of political parties are mere formalities where no fruitful discussions take place

Congress

Representative image (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2023 | 9:22 PM IST
Delhi Congress chief Anil Chaudhary on Saturday said the party should press the Election Commission to hold mock drills on the use of EVMs and VVPATs and seek information about previous use of the machines ahead of Lok Sabha elections.
The block-level agents have been asked to give information for the formation of block-level 'mandalam' and sector for delimitation, Chaudhary said at a meeting with the party representatives.
He asked the Congress representatives to present the party's stand before the Election Commission and get details of EVM machines like serial numbers and the manufacturing company.
Being a stakeholder in the democratic process of conducting elections, it is the duty and responsibility of the Congress to find out where all the EVM and VVPAT machines were used for elections before. We should demand a mock drill of the EVM and VVPAT machines, he said.
Chaudhary alleged that the meetings of the Election Commission with representatives of political parties are mere formalities where no fruitful discussions take place.
He also requested the Congress workers to strengthen the party at the grassroots level in view of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections by having direct interaction with the voters, social and other organisations.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Delhi Congress Election Commission

First Published: Aug 12 2023 | 9:22 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon