CPI(M), Cong hold talks on Tripura bypolls to avoid split in anti-BJP votes

Following the meeting, leader of opposition Animesh Debbarma of the Tipra Motha said a preliminary discussion was held on the bypolls

Congress, Congress manifesto

Representative Image

Press Trust of India Agartala
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2023 | 8:45 PM IST
Leaders of the opposition Tipra Motha, CPI(M) and Congress on Saturday met to strategise for the by-election to the two assembly seats in Tripura, in which they are looking to avoid a split of the anti-BJP votes.
By-elections will be held in the Dhanpur and Boxanagar seats in Sepahijala district on September 5.
Following the meeting, leader of opposition Animesh Debbarma of the Tipra Motha said a preliminary discussion was held on the bypolls.
"Today, we held a preliminary discussion with CPI(M) and Congress on the upcoming by-elections. Our main intention is to avoid a split of anti-BJP votes," he told reporters.
Debbarma said the result of the assembly election, held in February, was not as per their expectations even as the BJP secured less than 40 per cent votes.
"We don't want to repeat the same in the by-elections. I have heard the views of both CPI(M) and Congress, and will place them before our leadership for taking a final call on it," he said.

"The Tipra Motha wants to ensure a one-on-one fight in the by-elections in accordance with the will of the people. Of course, I can't take the final decision on the matter," he added.
State Congress president Asish Kumar Saha said preliminary discussions took place on how to contest the by-elections.
"No concrete discussion was held in the meeting. The final call will be taken in due course of time," he said.
The bypoll to the Boxanagar constituency was necessitated due to the death of CPI(M) MLA Samsul Haque, who won the February election by around 5,000 votes. He got over 19,404 votes, the BJP got 14,555 votes, while Tipra Motha secured around 3,000 votes.
Union MoS Pratima Bhoumik's resignation as the MLA of Dhanpur necessitated the by-election in that seat. She got 19,148 votes, the CPI(M) secured 15,648 votes, while Tipra Motha got 8,671 votes.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Tripura elections Tripura BJP MLAs BJP Congress

First Published: Aug 12 2023 | 8:45 PM IST

