Sensex (0.08%)
69606.54 + 55.51
Nifty (0.10%)
20927.00 + 20.60
Nifty Smallcap (0.94%)
6817.70 + 63.80
Nifty Midcap (0.93%)
44971.75 + 416.00
Nifty Bank (0.04%)
47115.20 + 17.65
Heatmap

Dharavi revamp project: Maha Oppn attacks Shinde govt, alleges favouritism

Dharavi, located in central parts of the country's financial capital, is a hub for several small-scale, unorganised industries that manufacture medicines, leather, footwear, clothes among other things

Dharavi Redevelopment Project

The Opposition Congress has earlier accused the government of benefiting the Adani Group.

Press Trust of India Nagpur
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 13 2023 | 3:36 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Members of opposition parties in Maharashtra on Wednesday attacked the Eknath Shinde-led state government over the Dharavi redevelopment issue, accusing it of favouring the Adani Group but leaving the residents of the slum colony in the lurch.
Mumbai Congress chief Varsha Gaikwad, who represents the Dharavi assembly constituency, Leader of Opposition in the legislative council Ambadas Danve from the Shiv Sena (UBT), and other legislators from the opposition parties raised slogans over the issue on the steps of the Vidhan Bhavan, the state legislature complex here.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
'Dharavi vachva, laghu udyog vachva' (Save Dharavi, save small-scale industries) was one of the slogans raised by them.
Dharavi, located in central parts of the country's financial capital, is a hub for several small-scale, unorganised industries that manufacture medicines, leather, footwear, clothes among other things. It is known as one of Asia's biggest slum clusters. After emerging as the highest bidder for the 259-hectare Dharavi redevelopment project, Adani Properties was handed the project in November last year through a competitive bidding. The project, which reportedly has a revenue potential of Rs 20,000 crore, involves rebuilding the Dharavi slum. Danve said, "The government is gifting Dharavi land to Adani. But many people running small-scale industries in the slum are getting affected in the process." "Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has signed all the agreements and tender of Adani's Dharavi project...There is a doubt whether more than 70,000 people in Dharavi will get houses there or not. Similarly, the ownership of TDR is also being given to the Adani Group," he said.
Danve asked the government whether it was working for the Adani Group or for the people in Dharavi. "In order to draw the government's attention to this issue, we staged demonstrations on the steps of Vidhan Bhavan. The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) will raise this issue in both Houses of the legislature," he said. Gaikwad said the redevelopment of Dharavi should be for the benefit of local people. "Small-scale industries with annual turnover of Rs 100 crore operate from Dharavi. The tender says that people of Dharavi will be shifted 10 kms away from the existing slum location. The TDR is a huge scam," she alleged.

Also Read

Adani Group to begin Dharavi redevelopment with Rs 12,500 cr investment

What is the Dharavi redevelopment project? Here is all you need to know

Dharavi project: 8 months after Adani's winning bid, approval pending

Shinde-led Sena had urged BJP to not give finance dept to Ajit Pawar: Raut

Waiting to see how BJP handles its new 'riff-raffs': Uddhav Thackeray

Delhi BJP MLAs allege that AAP govt is running away from debates

Crimes against women won't be tolerated: Rajasthan dy CM-elect Diya Kumari

Members asking same questions with same words matter of concern: Vaishnaw

Modi's guarantee is guarantee of inflation: Cong slams over sky high prices

Will work to restore law and order in the state, says Rajasthan dy CM-elect

The Opposition Congress has earlier accused the government of benefiting the Adani Group by relaxing norms for the Dharavi redevelopment project.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Dharavi Adani Group Maharashtra Assembly Maharashtra

First Published: Dec 13 2023 | 3:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualitySecurity Breach in ParliamentGold Price Today2001 Parliament attackiQOO 12 Gen3 LaunchedMax Healthcare Share PriceBudget 2024

Companies

BPCL plans to buy Venezuela oil; deal not to harm Russian imports: OfficialHPL Electric and Power bags smart meter orders worth Rs 545 crore

Technology News

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro to get on-device AI for live translation: ReportWhatsApp rolls out feature to pin messages within one-on-one, group chats

India News

As tributes pour in, here's what happened during the 2001 Parliament attackSecurity breach in Parliament: 2 men with canisters jump inside Lok Sabha

Economy News

Imports of luxury chocolate brands zoom 45% on steady uptick in demandPiyush Goyal discusses progress of FTA deal during EFTA delegation meet
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPLICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League 2023Pro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon