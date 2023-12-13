Sensex (-0.62%)
69118.32 -432.71
Nifty (-0.65%)
20770.95 -135.45
Nifty Smallcap (0.18%)
6766.10 + 12.20
Nifty Midcap (-0.08%)
44518.70 -37.05
Nifty Bank (-0.30%)
46954.70 -142.85
Heatmap

Will work to restore law and order in the state, says Rajasthan dy CM-elect

Diya Kumari also said that the priority of the government would be to strengthen the safety of women and improve law and order

Photo: Twitter/@BJP4India

Photo: Twitter/@BJP4India

Press Trust of India Jaipur
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 13 2023 | 12:46 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Rajasthan's deputy chief minister-designate Prem Chand Bairwa on Wednesday said his priority would be to take along all sections of the society and also restore law and order in the state.
The Congress government made Rajasthan number one in crimes against women and Dalits but now, people have rid the state of the misrule, he said.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"We will work on restoring law and order. Rajasthan was leading in crime against women and Dalit atrocities and now, the new government will work to restore law and order. We will take along all sections of society," Bairwa told reporters here.
Bairwa and Diya Kumari were nominated as the deputy chief ministers of Rajasthan by the BJP, while Bhajan Lal was announced as the chief minister-designate.
Diya Kumari also said that the priority of the government would be to strengthen the safety of women and improve law and order.
The oath-taking ceremony is likely to take place on December 15. The BJP won 115 seats in the November 25 assembly elections while the Congress got 69 seats. Polling was held on 199 of the 200 seats in the state.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Sprinter, Asian Games medallist Dutee Chand faces four-year ban for doping

Doping: Sprinter Dutee Chand to file appeal after facing 4-year ban

Paris 2024: Shooter Rajeshwari Kumari earns India's seventh Olympic quota

Bhajanlal Sharma named Rajasthan CM; Diya Kumari, Prem Chand Bairwa Dy CMs

BJP leader Diya Kumari criticises Congress' Rajasthan election slogan

MP will follow footsteps just in way PM Modi leading country: CM-designate

Biren Singh urges Mizoram CM not to comment on internal matters of Manipur

Govt mowed down democracy with this 'billdozer': Raghav Chadha on CEC bill

MP, Chhattisgarh CMs to take oath today; PM Modi, Shah likely to attend

Biggest money heist since 1947: Jairam Ramesh's Adani reference to PM Modi

Topics : Rajasthan government

First Published: Dec 13 2023 | 12:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualitySamsung Galaxy Buds 3Gold Price Today2001 Parliament attackiQOO 12 Gen3 LaunchedMax Healthcare Share PriceBudget 2024

Companies

BBC World Service India to restructure shareholding for FDI norm complianceAdani Group contractor probed by govt resurfaces under a new name

Technology News

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro to get on-device AI for live translation: ReportWhatsApp rolls out feature to pin messages within one-on-one, group chats

India News

As tributes pour in, here's what happened during the 2001 Parliament attackAir quality in several parts of Delhi falls to "severe" on Wednesday

Economy News

India's domestic aviation capacity soars beyond pre-pandemic levelStates' gross fiscal deficit below Budget Estimate for a 2nd yr: RBI report
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPLICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League 2023Pro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon