Saturday, December 13, 2025 | 04:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / Dy CM Shivakumar will become K'taka CM on January 6, says Congress MLA

Dy CM Shivakumar will become K'taka CM on January 6, says Congress MLA

When asked what significance the date has, he said, "I don't know. It's just a random number. Everybody is saying this. It can either be January 6 or 9. These are the two dates."

D K Shivakumar with Siddaramaiah

File Photo: D K Shivakumar with Siddaramaiah (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Ramanagara (Karnataka)
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 13 2025 | 4:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A ruling Congress MLA, H A Iqbal Hussain, on Saturday predicted that Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar will become Chief Minister on January 6.

He said the post, presently occupied by Siddaramaiah, should be vacated for Shivakumar. Shivakumar should be given a chance to become chief minister, the Ramanagara MLA told reporters.

"There is a 99 per cent chance that he becomes chief minister on January 6," Hussain, who is a staunch supporter of Shivakumar, said.

When asked what significance the date has, he said, "I don't know. It's just a random number. Everybody is saying this. It can either be January 6 or 9. These are the two dates."  Hussain has been demanding that Shivakumar should be made the chief minister. On Friday, he had made his wish public.

 

Meanwhile, Union Minister of State for Railways and a BJP MP, V Somanna, said that he is supporting Home Minister G Parameshwara for the CM post.

"Getting power is luck. I never dreamt that Parameshwara would remain just as the Home minister. It is our wish to see him as CM. Not just me but the people of Tumakuru have this desire to see him as the CM," Somanna said at a programme in Tumakuru.

When someone from the audience asked about D K Shivakumar, who is a strong contender for the post, Somanna said, "Leave it. That's secondary. What Shivakumar wants to become depends on his luck. Conduct is even bigger than luck.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

KC Venugopal, PAC head

PM renaming MGNREGA to claim credit for revolutionary scheme: Congress

Jairam Ramesh

Congress takes swipe at PM as India left out of US-led 'Pax Silica' group

Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary, Bhupendra Singh

BJP set to elect new UP prez; senior leaders to file nominations on Dec 14

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader, Priyanka Gandhi

Congress leader's letter exposes 'Team Rahul vs Team Priyanka' rift: BJP

Biren Singh, Leishemba Sanajaoba

BJP leadership has summoned party MLAs to Delhi for talks: Biren Singh

Topics : D K Shivakumar Karnataka Siddaramaiah

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 13 2025 | 4:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament Winter Session LIVE updatesGold-Silver Price TodayICICI Prudential AMC IPOOTT This WeekDigital Ad FraudAMC Stocks OutlookDelhi Air Quality todayPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon