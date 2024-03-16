Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Lok Sabha elections 2024 Phase 4: Voting on May 13, full details here

Lok Saha polls 2024: 96 constituencies in 10 states and Union territories will go to polls in the fourth phase of the 2024 general elections

voters

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 16 2024 | 6:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Lok Sabha 2024 polling schedule was released by the Election Commission of India on Saturday. The polling for the elections will take place over seven phases from April 19 to June 1. Phase 4 will conduct voting in 96 constituencies in 10 states and Union territories (UT). The counting of votes for all polls will done on June 4. 

Of the 543 Lok Sabha seats, 412 are for general candidates, while 84 are reserved for Scheduled Caste (SC) candidates, and 47 for Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Data released by the Election Commission shows that 22 states/UTs will go to polls in a single phase, four will have two poll dates, two have three poll dates, three have poll dates, two have five poll dates, and three states have seven poll dates.


Here is everything you need to know about Phase 4 of the 2024 general elections.

Lok Sabha elections 2024 Phase 4: Key dates


Date of issue of gazette notification: April 18

Last date for candidates to submit their nominations: April 25 (Thursday)

Last date for the withdrawal of candidature: April 29 (Monday)

Date of polls: May 13 (Monday) 

Counting of votes: June 4 (Tuesday)

Photo: Election Commission of India
Photo: Election Commission of India

Lok Sabha elections 2024 Phase 4: States going to polls


Andhra Pradesh: All 25 seats in Andhra Pradesh will go to polls in a single phase on May 13.

Bihar: 40 seats of Bihar will go to polls over all seven phases. The fourth phase will see five seats go to polls on May 13.

Jharkhand: Polling will take place over four consecutive phases, starting with Phase 4. Out of 14 seats, four will go to polls on May 13.


Madhya Pradesh: Of the 29 seats in Madhya Pradesh, eight will go to polls in Phase 4 on May 7, concluding the voting process in the state.

Maharashtra: Maharashtra will go to polls over the five phases. Of the 48 seats, voting for 11 seats will be done in Phase 4 on May 13. Voting will conclude in Phase 5.

Odisha: Voting for 21 seats in Odisha will take place in four consecutive phases, beginning with Phase 4. Four seats will go to polls on May 13, followed by Phase 5, 6, and 7.

Also Read

Asian Games schedule today: IND vs MAL cricket, IND vs BAN football & more

Asian Games 2023 October 03 schedule: India event timings, streaming

Chhattisgarh elections 2023 LIVE: Voting concludes, sealing of EVMs begins

Asian Games 2023 September 30 schedule: India event timings, streaming

Asian Games 2023 September 28 schedule: India event timings, streaming

Lok Sabha elections 2024 Phase 6: Voting on May 25; check details here

Assembly polls in J&K to be held after Lok Sabha election: CEC Rajiv Kumar

LS elections: AAP-Cong, BJP campaigns to have local, national issues

Lok Sabha elections 2024 Phase 3: Voting on May 7, full details here

LS election: AAP-Cong seek to end BJP all-seat winning streak in Delhi


Telangana: Voting for all 17 seats in Telangana will take place in a single phase on May 13.

Uttar Pradesh: 80 seats of Uttar Pradesh will go to polls over all seven phases. The fourth phase will see 13 seats go to polls on May 13.

West Bengal: 42 seats will go to polls over all seven phases. The fourth phase will see eight seats go to polls on May 13.

Jammu and Kashmir: Five seats in J&K will be conducted over five consecutive phases (Phases 1 to 5). One seat will go into voting on May 13. The voting process will be complete after Phase 5.
Topics : Election Commission of India Elections in India Indian elections Lok Sabha elections Election Commission BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 16 2024 | 6:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveByjuLok Sabha Election 2024 LIVEPaytm Share PriceWhatsApp FeaturesGoogle I/O 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon