Lok Sabha elections 2024 Phase 4: Voting on May 13, full details here

The Lok Sabha 2024 polling schedule was released by the Election Commission of India on Saturday. The polling for the elections will take place over seven phases from April 19 to June 1. Phase 4 will conduct voting in 96 constituencies in 10 states and Union territories (UT). The counting of votes for all polls will done on June 4.

Of the 543 Lok Sabha seats, 412 are for general candidates, while 84 are reserved for Scheduled Caste (SC) candidates, and 47 for Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates.





Data released by the Election Commission shows that 22 states/UTs will go to polls in a single phase, four will have two poll dates, two have three poll dates, three have poll dates, two have five poll dates, and three states have seven poll dates.

Here is everything you need to know about Phase 4 of the 2024 general elections.

Lok Sabha elections 2024 Phase 4: Key dates

Date of issue of gazette notification: April 18

Last date for candidates to submit their nominations: April 25 (Thursday)

Last date for the withdrawal of candidature: April 29 (Monday)

Date of polls: May 13 (Monday)

Counting of votes: June 4 (Tuesday)



Photo: Election Commission of India

Lok Sabha elections 2024 Phase 4: States going to polls

Andhra Pradesh: All 25 seats in Andhra Pradesh will go to polls in a single phase on May 13.

Bihar: 40 seats of Bihar will go to polls over all seven phases. The fourth phase will see five seats go to polls on May 13.

Jharkhand: Polling will take place over four consecutive phases, starting with Phase 4. Out of 14 seats, four will go to polls on May 13.



Madhya Pradesh: Of the 29 seats in Madhya Pradesh, eight will go to polls in Phase 4 on May 7, concluding the voting process in the state.

Maharashtra: Maharashtra will go to polls over the five phases. Of the 48 seats, voting for 11 seats will be done in Phase 4 on May 13. Voting will conclude in Phase 5.

Odisha: Voting for 21 seats in Odisha will take place in four consecutive phases, beginning with Phase 4. Four seats will go to polls on May 13, followed by Phase 5, 6, and 7.

Telangana: Voting for all 17 seats in Telangana will take place in a single phase on May 13.

Uttar Pradesh: 80 seats of Uttar Pradesh will go to polls over all seven phases. The fourth phase will see 13 seats go to polls on May 13.

West Bengal: 42 seats will go to polls over all seven phases. The fourth phase will see eight seats go to polls on May 13.

Jammu and Kashmir: Five seats in J&K will be conducted over five consecutive phases (Phases 1 to 5). One seat will go into voting on May 13. The voting process will be complete after Phase 5.