Finances of municipalities need overhaul as amenities crumble due to rains

Indivjal Dhasmana looks at finances of major civic bodies to analyse why they are underprepared perennially

Indivjal Dhasmana New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2024 | 12:29 AM IST
As the monsoon sweeps across India, it also brings an annual litany of urban chaos. Cities, in particular, bear the brunt of the fury of rains, though rural areas are far from immune.

Municipal corporations find themselves perennially underprepared for these seasonal crises. The reasons are manifold, but the most glaring is financial inadequacy. Overlapping responsibilities with state authorities further complicate their efforts.
 
Until 2019-20 (the latest year for which aggregate data is available), municipal corporations’ revenue receipts accounted for less than 1 per cent of India’s GDP. A significant portion of these revenues — nearly one-third

state finances municipal bond market RBI RBI Policy

First Published: Jul 15 2024 | 12:23 AM IST

