Govt took serious note of threat to Pawar, instructions for probe given: CM

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday said his government has taken serious note of the death threat to NCP chief Sharad Pawar and that he has given instructions for a probe

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Maharashtra CM Shinde

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2023 | 4:47 PM IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday said his government has taken serious note of the death threat to NCP chief Sharad Pawar and that he has given instructions for a probe.

Calling Pawar a senior respected leader, Shinde said in a statement that all necessary precautions will be taken for his security.

Police authorities have been asked to beef up Pawar's security if needed, the CM said.

For the past few days, the chief minister said, deliberate attempts are being made to create tension in the state.

Ever since the Supreme Court verdict (in Shiv Sena-related issues), some people are upset due to which attempts are being made to spoil the atmosphere by glorifying Aurangazeb and Tipu Sultan, said the statement.

It added, These attempts will be thwarted. We will foil the conspiracy to create disturbances for selfish political interests.

NCP leaders said their 82-year-old party president received a message on social media that read he will meet the same fate as (Narendra) Dabholkar soon.

Narendra Dabholkar, who fought against superstitious beliefs, was shot dead by two bike-borne assailants during his morning walk in Pune on August 20, 2013.

A senior police official told PTI that they are looking into the matter.

Topics : Eknath Shinde Sharad Pawar Maharashtra government

First Published: Jun 09 2023 | 4:47 PM IST

