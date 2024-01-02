Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Govt wants Oppn to behave like Bidhuri to avoid suspension: Derek O'Brien

The accusation against Bidhuri is being looked into by a privileges committee

Derek O'Brien

A hundred opposition MPs in the Lok Sabha and 46 in the Rajya Sabha were suspended during the recent Winter session of Parliament after they held protests in the two Houses to demand a discussion | Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 02 2024 | 11:41 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien on Tuesday said the government perhaps wants opposition members to behave like BJP lawmakers Ramesh Bidhuri and Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh -- both of whom are facing allegations of misconduct -- as 14 opposition MPs continue to remain suspended from Parliament.
A hundred opposition MPs in the Lok Sabha and 46 in the Rajya Sabha were suspended during the recent Winter session of Parliament after they held protests in the two Houses to demand a discussion and a statement by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the December 13 security breach.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
In a post on X, O'Brien -- who was among the MPs to be suspended -- took a jibe at the government and mentioned Bidhuri, accused of using a communal slur in the Lok Sabha, and Singh, who is facing allegations of sexual harassment by six women wrestlers.
The accusation against Bidhuri is being looked into by a privileges committee.
"Two impeccably well-behaved Members of Parliament continue to grace the Lok Sabha -- Ramesh Bidhuri and Brij Bhushan Singh. Maybe the Modi government wants all of us in the opposition to behave like them to avoid suspension from Parliament," O'Brien -- the Trinamool Congress' leader in the Rajya Sabha -- said in the post.
While most of the opposition MPs were suspended for the Winter session and their suspensions revoked when it was prorogued on December 29, 14 members -- 11 from the Rajya Sabha and three from the Lok Sabha -- remain suspended, pending a report from a privileges committee.
The MPs that remain suspended from the Lok Sabha are K Jayakumar, Abdul Khaleque and Vijay Kumar.
The Rajya Sabha members who are continuing to serve their suspensions are Jebi Mather, L Hanumanthaiah, Neeraj Dangi, Rajmani Patel, Kumar Ketkar, GC Chandrasekhar, Binoy Viswam, Sandosh Kumar, Mohamad Abdulla, John Brittas and AA Rahim.
These MPs' participation in the upcoming Budget session remains uncertain due to the suspension.

Also Read

Done with wrestling: Here's what Brijbhushan said after WFI suspension

WFI elections: Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh to convene meeting on July 30

Wrestlers' sexual harassment case: Court summons Brij Bhushan on July 18

Derek O'Brien, Saket Gokhale among 6 candidates named by TMC for RS polls

Bidhuri's boorishness has its political uses

PM to begin South visit after recent win, will inaugurate airport terminal

Those who hesitated to take Ayodhya's name now saying will visit: CM

Sale of 30th tranche of electoral bonds will start from January 2

Ram Temple inauguration and Rahul Gandhi's own pilgrimage

No meeting held to appoint convener of opposition INDIA bloc: Sanjay Raut

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Opposition Opposition parties Member of Parliament Derek O’Brien Brijbhushan Sharan Singh

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 02 2024 | 11:41 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveHappy New Year 2024 WishesIND vs SA 1st Test Day 3 LIVE SCOREGold Silver Price TodayVirat KohliInterim Budget 2024Delhi Air QualityBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon