Done with wrestling: Here's what Brijbhushan said after WFI suspension

Former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brijbhushan Sharan Singh speaks to the media on wrestlers' protest demanding his arrest, in Gonda on Saturday.

Brijbhushan Sharan Singh, in a press conference held after the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports suspended the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), announced that he is done with wrestling.

The former chief of the WFI, Brijbhushan was at the centre of the protest that began in January 2023 by wrestlers against the sexual and mental harassment of female wrestlers. The protest, led by Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia , and Vinesh Phogat, was directed against Brijbhushan and the WFI.

"I served wrestling for 12 years; good or bad, only time will tell. I have retired from wrestling. I am severing my relationship with the sport. Now, whatever decisions need to be made, whether to liaise with the government or handle legal processes, will be taken by the elected members. The Lok Sabha elections are around the corner, and I need to move forward," said Brijbhushan.

Sanjay Singh, a loyalist of Brijbhushan, won the elections held on Thursday, December 21, by a significant margin. However, due to the announcement of the national championships for the U-15 and U-20, and the office being operated from Brijbhushan’s bungalow, the Sports Ministry suspended the WFI on Sunday.

Speaking about his relationship with Sanjay, Brijbhushan said, “Sanjay Singh is not my relative. I will advise the new office-bearers to relocate their office. Once they have made that provision, they can move out."

Brijbhushan further clarified the decision to host the U-15 and U-20 nationals in Nandini Nagar, Gonda.

"The championship was allotted to Nandini Nagar because no state association could organise it in just 4-5 days. The decision to hold the U15 and U20 Nationals was a consensus of all 25 state associations so that children don't lose a year. All 25 state associations consented in writing to hold them in Nandini Nagar," he explained.

"That's why the state associations collectively decided that a sporting atmosphere needs to be restored as soon as possible,” he added.

What was the 'dabdaba' comment made by Brijbhushan Sharan Singh?

Brij Bhushan, a sitting Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament (MP) from Kaiserganj in Uttar Pradesh, also addressed his 'dabdaba ' comment made after the WFI election results.

"A message has been given. Every akhada in the country is celebrating. Dabdabaa tha, dabdabaa rahega!” Brijbhushan had said in his victory speech.

Sanjay Singh expressed that he or members of the governing council of the WFI, suspended by the ministry, will discuss the future of the wrestlers with the Prime Minister and the Sports Minister.

“We will speak to the Central government, PM Modi, and the Sports Minister. The future of children is at stake, so some executive committee members will go and talk,” said Sanjay.

Discussing his relationship with Brijbhushan Sharan Singh, Sanjay stated that they are not relatives but share a bond of friendship.

“He (Brijbhushan Singh) and I belong to different communities, so how can we be relatives? We have had a bond and friendship since the time he was president of the federation and I was joint secretary,” explained Sanjay Singh.