Have debt, but spending on capital creation: Goa CM Pramod Sawant

Have debt, but spending on capital creation: Goa CM Pramod Sawant

We have a debt but we are spending on capital creation, not revenue expenditure, said Goa CM Pramod Sawant

Aditi Phadnis
7 min read Last Updated : Aug 17 2025 | 11:45 PM IST

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant outlines property reforms, ease-of-business measures, debt management, and mining revival, while addressing welfare burdens, US tariff concerns, and ambitions for tourism and agri-exports. He speaks with Aditi Phadnis at Goa Sadan in New Delhi. Edited excerpts:
 
You must be a happy man today! Yesterday (Monday) Parliament approved reservation in Goa’s Assembly for the Scheduled Tribes …
 
Yes, we’re happy. Tribals represent around 10 per cent of Goa’s population and there was no reservation for them. Now four seats in the Assembly will be kept for them.
 
In 2021, you had brought the Bhumiputra Adhikarini Bill
