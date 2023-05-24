close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Historical 'Sengol' will be installed in new Parliament building: Amit Shah

He said that the transfer of power is not merely a handshake or signing a document and that it must remain connected with local traditions keeping in mind modern needs

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Photo: PTI

Photo: PTI

1 min read Last Updated : May 24 2023 | 1:44 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

'Sengol', a historical sceptre from Tamil Nadu, which was received by first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru to represent transfer of power from the British and was kept in a museum in Allahabad will be installed in the new Parliament building to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 28, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said Wednesday.

Shah said the purpose of the installation was clear then and even now.

He said that the transfer of power is not merely a handshake or signing a document and that it must remain connected with local traditions keeping in mind modern needs.

"Sengol represents the same feeling that Jawaharlal Nehru felt on August 14, 1947," he said.

The Home Minister said that new Parliament building is an example of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's far-sightedness.

He said the Prime Minister will honour 7,000 workers (shram yogis) on the inauguration.

Also Read

19 Opposition parties to boycott inauguration of new Parliament building

This is how India's new Parliament building will look like: Pics inside

Not constitutionally correct: Cong ahead of Parliament inauguration by PM

Congress blames BJP govt of failure to preserve historical monuments in Goa

What does Parliament's winter session mean for you?

Reconsider decision to boycott inauguration: Union minister to Oppn parties

UT Khader unanimously elected as new Speaker of Karnataka Assembly

Rouse Avenue Court to hear Rahul Gandhi's fresh passport plea on Friday

Cong's Adhir Ranjan makes controversial remarks on PM over Rs 2,000 notes

19 Opposition parties to boycott inauguration of new Parliament building

Shah said invitations for the inauguration of the new Parliament Building were sent to all political parties who were free to act according to their wisdom.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Amit Shah Parliament Tamil Nadu

First Published: May 24 2023 | 1:44 PM IST

Latest News

View More

UT Khader unanimously elected as new Speaker of Karnataka Assembly

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah during Special Assembly session on Cauvery issue at Vidhan Soudha in Bengaluru. (Photo: PTI)
1 min read

Rouse Avenue Court to hear Rahul Gandhi's fresh passport plea on Friday

Rahul Gandhi, congress
1 min read

Cong's Adhir Ranjan makes controversial remarks on PM over Rs 2,000 notes

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
2 min read

19 Opposition parties to boycott inauguration of new Parliament building

Parliament
3 min read

ED raids Sanjay Singh's aides, AAP leader calls it Modi's 'gundagardi'

Sanjay Singh
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Karnataka does not survive on the Centre's largesse: MV Rajeev Gowda

M V Rajeev Gowda
4 min read

Mamata assures Kejriwal of full support over Centre's services bill

Mamata Banerjee. (Photo: PTI)
3 min read

Siddaramaiah will remain CM for a full 5-year term: Karnataka Minister

Siddaramaiah
4 min read

Karnataka gameplan: Congress' 5 guarantees to cost Rs 45,000 crore a year

Congress
4 min read

Rs 2,000 notes withdrawn to divert attention from BJP's defeat: SP's Yadav

Ram Gopal Yadav (Image: ANI)
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon