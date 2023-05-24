close

UT Khader unanimously elected as new Speaker of Karnataka Assembly

Former Minister and five-time Congress MLA U T Khader on Wednesday was unanimously elected as the new Speaker of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah during Special Assembly session on Cauvery issue at Vidhan Soudha in Bengaluru. (Photo: PTI)

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in Karnataka Assembly(Photo: PTI)

1 min read Last Updated : May 24 2023 | 1:35 PM IST
Former Minister and five-time Congress MLA U T Khader on Wednesday was unanimously elected as the new Speaker of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly.

Khader (53) will be the first Muslim leader to serve as Speaker of Karnataka Assembly.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah proposed Khader's name for the post of Speaker and it was seconded by Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar.

As there was no other contender for the post, Protem Speaker R V Deshpande put the proposal made by the Chief Minister to vote, and it was unanimously adopted by the House.

As per convention, the ruling party's nominee is generally elected unanimously as the Speaker.

Khader had served as Deputy Leader of Opposition in the previous Assembly and also as a minister in the past.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Karnataka Assembly Congress

First Published: May 24 2023 | 1:35 PM IST

