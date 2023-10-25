close
How many times will you use Lord Ram for political gain: Sibal to BJP

"Your governance does not display any of these virtues!" Sibal said

Kapil Sibal

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 25 2023 | 2:03 PM IST
Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Wednesday accused the BJP of using Lord Ram for political gain, and said the ruling party's governance does not display any of his virtues.
Sibal's remarks came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi noted that a grand temple dedicated to Lord Ram is being built in Ayodhya.
"Bhagawan Shri Ram bas aane hi wale hain (Lord Ram's arrival is imminent)," Modi said, asserting that prayers at the temple during the next Ramnavmi will spread happiness in the entire world.
In a post on X, Sibal said, "To the BJP How many times will you use Lord Ram for political gain? Why don't you embrace the virtues of Lord Ram: His: valor, chivalry, loyalty, compassion, love, obedience, courage, and equipoise".
"Your governance does not display any of these virtues!" Sibal said.
Sibal, who was a Union minister during UPA I and II, quit the Congress in May last year and was elected to the Rajya Sabha as an Independent member with the Samajwadi Party's support.
He has floated a non-electoral platform 'Insaaf' aimed at fighting injustice.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Kapil Sibal BJP Lord Ram

First Published: Oct 25 2023 | 2:03 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon