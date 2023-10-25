All states are facing power cuts but Telangana: BRS leader Harish Rao

Senior Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader and state Finance Minister T Harish Rao has said that power cuts are happening across the country except for Telangana, ANI has reported. He added that the electricity situation in Karnataka has worsened under the Congress government.





Highlighting the achievements of the BRS govt under the leadership of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), Harish Rao said," Under nine years of his rule there is no drought and curfew situation. People are happy and a lot of investments are coming into the state." Harish Rao addressed the members of the press and said, "Only three hours of electricity is given to the farmers near the Karnataka border. Their (Karnataka) fields have dried up. Farmers in Karnataka are saying that during BJP rule they would get power for 8 hours but after the Congress came they are just getting three hours.Highlighting the achievements of the BRS govt under the leadership of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), Harish Rao said," Under nine years of his rule there is no drought and curfew situation. People are happy and a lot of investments are coming into the state."









Also Read: Telangana polls: TPCC confirms Priyanka Gandhi's meet in Kollapur on Oct 31 "There are power cuts across the country, but if there is any state without the power cuts it is only Telangana," he added. He further stated that BRS and KCR are set to return to power for the third consecutive time. "Tell as many stories as you want but KCR Hattrick is certain," Harish Rao said. Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the election schedule for the five poll-bound states on October 9. The elections in Telangana will be conducted on November 30 and results will be announced on December 3.

In the previous Assembly election held in 2018, BRS managed to win 88 seats out of 119 and had a dominant vote share of 47.4 per cent. Congress came in a distant second with 19 seats. Its vote share was 28.7 per cent.



