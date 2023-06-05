Huge gap in global talk, local walk: Jairam Ramesh jibes on Environment Day

On World Environment Day, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh attacked the Modi government on Monday, alleging that there is a push for a radical loosening of environment and forest laws, with "more assaults" on the regulations in the offing.

The former environment minister hit out at the government's actions in the environment sector, saying there is a "gigantic gap" between the global talk and local walk.

"Today is World Environment Day and undoubtedly self-styled Paryavaran Premi will give his gyaan. However, the reality is that he is pushing for a radical loosening of environment and forest laws and regulations," Ramesh said in a tweet.

"Environmental approvals have been hugely liberalised. The Standing Committee I chair was deliberately bypassed to bulldoze far-reaching amendments to the Forest Conservation Act, 1980. The Forest Rights Act, 2006 has been rendered toothless affecting tribal communities. The National Green Tribunal has been emasculated. Elephant trade has been opened up," he said.

More assaults on regulations are in the pipeline while environmental activism has been intimidated, the Congress leader alleged.

"There is a gigantic gap between the global talk and local walk," he said.

Led by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and held annually on June 5 since 1973, World Environment Day is the largest global platform for environmental public outreach.