close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

K'taka BJP to stage protests against minister's 'cows be slaughter' remark

Besides, the party plans to organise a large-scale protest in Bengaluru on Tuesday in which all legislators, former ministers and prominent BJP leaders are expected to take part

IANS Bengaluru
BJP

Photo: PTI

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2023 | 10:57 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Karnataka BJP has called for a state-wide protest on Monday against Minister for Animal Husbandry K. Venkatesh's statement asking "why can't cows be slaughtered?"

The protest will be staged at all party district headquarters.

Besides, the party plans to organise a large-scale protest in Bengaluru on Tuesday in which all legislators, former ministers and prominent BJP leaders are expected to take part.

Meanwhile, Samana Manaskara Vedike, a platform of progressive thinkers has demanded withdrawal of the anti-cow slaughter legislation.

According to sources, the ruling Congress is likely to form a cabinet sub-committee on the issue. Later, the committee's report would be placed before the cabinet and further decisions taken.

The previous BJP government in Karnataka had passed the controversial Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act, 2020 amid opposition. The saffron party projected it as the primary agenda of the party. The new law bans slaughter of bulls, bullocks, oxen and calves.

Also Read

Valentine date: Mark Feb 14 as 'Cow Hugging Day', says Animal Welfare Board

Expect MF AUM to cross Rs 80 trillion by 2028: Amfi CEO N S Venkatesh

K'taka: Sidda keeps finance, DKS gets irrigation, Bengaluru development

BJP CEC meeting today to finalise candidates for Karnataka Assembly polls

Come May 13, will BJP script history in 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections?

NRIs Key architects of modern India; BJP, RSS ideology is of Godse: Rahul

Food processing units in all mandals after elections, promises KCR

PM Modi driving Indian car looking into rear-view mirror: Rahul Gandhi

Odisha tragedy: Congress demands Railway Minister's resignation; slams PM

On the mat, WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in a Nelson hold

The law proposes stringent punishment and penalties and it criminalised the violation of the act. With full blessings of the BJP government cow vigilantes carried out attacks in various parts of the state, especially in the coastal region resulting in several deaths.

Minister for Animal Husbandry K. Venkatesh had stated that a decision would be taken after a discussion over the scrapping of the law. "The decision would be taken keeping the interests of farmers in mind. "If buffalo, ox could be slaughtered, why can't the cows be slaughtered?" he questioned.

The statements made it amply clear that the preparations are on for scrapping the act. His statements have created a huge controversy in the state.

--IANS

mka/shb/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Karnataka Cow slaughter BJP Congress

First Published: Jun 05 2023 | 10:57 AM IST

Latest News

View More

NRIs Key architects of modern India; BJP, RSS ideology is of Godse: Rahul

Rahul Gandhi
2 min read

Food processing units in all mandals after elections, promises KCR

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao
3 min read

PM Modi driving Indian car looking into rear-view mirror: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi
3 min read

Odisha tragedy: Congress demands Railway Minister's resignation; slams PM

Congress
7 min read

On the mat, WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in a Nelson hold

Wrestlers protest, brij bhushan
4 min read

Most Popular

PM Modi driving Indian car looking into rear-view mirror: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi
3 min read

Excise case: HC to pronounce order on Monday on Sisodia's interim bail plea

Manish Sisodia
2 min read

Stop politicising train crash: BJP on demand for Vaishnaw's resignation

BJP
3 min read

Balasore train accident: Mamata Banerjee questions official death toll

Mamata Banerjee. (Photo: PTI)
2 min read

On the mat, WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in a Nelson hold

Wrestlers protest, brij bhushan
4 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon