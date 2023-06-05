close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Shiv Sena, BJP will contest all future elections jointly: Maharashtra CM

Shinde, whose Shiv Sena shares power with the BJP in Maharashtra, in a tweet also informed that he and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Sunday night

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Maharashtra Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde (Photo: ANI)

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2023 | 11:41 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday said the Shiv Sena and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will contest all future elections together, including civic polls.

Shinde, whose Shiv Sena shares power with the BJP in Maharashtra, in a tweet also informed that he and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Sunday night.

During the meeting, it was decided that all future elections (including the Lok Sabha, Assembly and civic bodies) will be contested jointly by the Shiv Sena and BJP. We will contest and win the elections with majority, the CM tweeted along with a photograph of his meeting with Shah.

Shinde and Fadnavis went to Delhi on Sunday evening and held a meeting with Shah.

The CM said issues related to agriculture and cooperation were discussed during the meeting with Shah.

Several pending projects in the state have been streamlined now and they are on way to completion, he said.

Also Read

Won't be in govt if Pawar joins BJP with NCP group: Shiv Sena spokesperson

Elections can happen any time, we are prepared, says Uddhav Thackeray

MVA's collapse, its aftermath kept political pot boiling in Maha in 2022

No LS seat-sharing talks between BJP, CM Shinde-led Sena yet: Mungantiwar

CM Shinde to move resolution over Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute

K'taka BJP to stage protests against minister's 'cows be slaughter' remark

NRIs Key architects of modern India; BJP, RSS ideology is of Godse: Rahul

Food processing units in all mandals after elections, promises KCR

PM Modi driving Indian car looking into rear-view mirror: Rahul Gandhi

Odisha tragedy: Congress demands Railway Minister's resignation; slams PM

"We have always received guidance from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for various projects. We met Shah to discuss issues related to the cooperation sector," Shinde said in the tweet.

Last year, Shinde along with 39 other MLAs revolted against the Shiv Sena (then undivided) leadership.

The revolt led to a split in the Shiv Sena and collapse of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

Shinde later joined hands with the BJP and became the CM.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Eknath Shinde Maharashtra BJP Shiv Sena

First Published: Jun 05 2023 | 11:41 AM IST

Latest News

View More

K'taka BJP to stage protests against minister's 'cows be slaughter' remark

BJP
2 min read

NRIs Key architects of modern India; BJP, RSS ideology is of Godse: Rahul

Rahul Gandhi
2 min read

Food processing units in all mandals after elections, promises KCR

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao
3 min read

PM Modi driving Indian car looking into rear-view mirror: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi
3 min read

Odisha tragedy: Congress demands Railway Minister's resignation; slams PM

Congress
7 min read

Most Popular

PM Modi driving Indian car looking into rear-view mirror: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi
3 min read

Excise case: HC to pronounce order on Monday on Sisodia's interim bail plea

Manish Sisodia
2 min read

Stop politicising train crash: BJP on demand for Vaishnaw's resignation

BJP
3 min read

Balasore train accident: Mamata Banerjee questions official death toll

Mamata Banerjee. (Photo: PTI)
2 min read

On the mat, WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in a Nelson hold

Wrestlers protest, brij bhushan
4 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon