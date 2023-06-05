Shiv Sena, BJP will contest all future elections jointly: Maharashtra CM

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday said the Shiv Sena and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will contest all future elections together, including civic polls.

Shinde, whose Shiv Sena shares power with the BJP in Maharashtra, in a tweet also informed that he and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Sunday night.

During the meeting, it was decided that all future elections (including the Lok Sabha, Assembly and civic bodies) will be contested jointly by the Shiv Sena and BJP. We will contest and win the elections with majority, the CM tweeted along with a photograph of his meeting with Shah.

Shinde and Fadnavis went to Delhi on Sunday evening and held a meeting with Shah.

The CM said issues related to agriculture and cooperation were discussed during the meeting with Shah.

Several pending projects in the state have been streamlined now and they are on way to completion, he said.

"We have always received guidance from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for various projects. We met Shah to discuss issues related to the cooperation sector," Shinde said in the tweet.

Last year, Shinde along with 39 other MLAs revolted against the Shiv Sena (then undivided) leadership.

The revolt led to a split in the Shiv Sena and collapse of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

Shinde later joined hands with the BJP and became the CM.