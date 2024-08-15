Business Standard
Home / Politics / Independence Day: PM Modi targets nepotism, plans youth push in politics

Independence Day: PM Modi targets nepotism, plans youth push in politics

During his address on India's 78th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a plan to bring one lakh youth from non-political backgrounds into politics

PM Modi

PM Modi

Abhijeet Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 15 2024 | 1:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In his Independence Day speech on Thursday, August 15, Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticised nepotism and casteism, highlighting their harmful effects on society and politics. He emphasised the need to eliminate caste-based and dynastic politics and unveiled a plan to introduce one lakh youth from non-political backgrounds into the political sphere.

“We must free India’s political landscape from caste-based and dynastic influences. We aim to bring forward one lakh youth from families without political ties. They may join any party, but this fresh infusion will strengthen India's democracy,” PM Modi remarked.
During his address on India’s 78th Independence Day, Modi said this initiative is designed to combat the issues of nepotism and casteism while bringing new energy into Indian politics. Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition and a Congress member, who often faces criticism from the Bharatiya Janata Party over nepotism in Indian politics, was also present at the event.

“I want to start by bringing one lakh individuals whose families have not been involved in Indian politics for generations, whether it be in Gram Panchayats, Zilla Parishads, Nagar Palikas, Legislative Assemblies, or the Lok Sabha. We need fresh faces in Indian politics to eliminate casteism and nepotism,” Modi asserted from the stage.

“They are free to join any political party and serve as representatives of the people,” Modi added.

“This will bring about a new wave of thought and prosperity in India's democracy,” Modi concluded. This year’s celebration marks the 11th occasion that PM Modi has addressed the nation from the Red Fort on Independence Day, making him the third Prime Minister, after Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi, to reach this milestone.

The theme for this year’s Independence Day is ‘Viksit Bharat @ 2047’, which aligns with the Government’s vision to transform India into a developed nation by 2047.

Longest speech by PM Modi


PM Modi delivered his longest Independence Day speech on Thursday, lasting 98 minutes from the Red Fort. Modi’s speeches generally average around 82 minutes, surpassing the duration of those by previous prime ministers. Jawaharlal Nehru and IK Gujral previously held the records for the longest speeches at 72 and 71 minutes, respectively. Interestingly, Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi also gave the shortest speeches on record, at 14 minutes in 1954 and 1966.

Laying down the path for Viksit Bharat


In his speech, PM Modi mentioned that the path to ‘Viksit Bharat’ has been charted out with input from citizens across various sectors. Among the suggestions he received were ideas to make India a hub for skills, education, media, and self-reliance. 

He also mentioned that citizens expressed a desire for India to become a leading food exporter, support small-scale farmers, undertake governance and justice reforms, develop greenfield cities, establish an Indian space station, and promote traditional medicine and wellness. Modi emphasised that the collective goal is to elevate India to the position of the world’s third-largest economy soon.

Topics : Independence Day Narendra Modi BS Web Reports

First Published: Aug 15 2024 | 1:31 PM IST

