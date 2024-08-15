Design in India, design for the world: PM Modi urges boost in manufacturing

Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered his 11th speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort on Thursday, commemorating the 78th Independence Day.

In his address, the Prime Minister highlighted several key topics, emphasising the importance of enhancing the quality of Indian products to ensure they meet global standards.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp During his speech at the Red Fort, the Prime Minister said ‘Design in India, design for the world’. He emphasised the need for homegrown design expertise and encouraged people to develop products that meet the needs of both local and global markets.

The Prime Minister further highlighted India’s goal to be acknowledged for its dedication to quality, suggesting that Indian standards should aim to set global benchmarks.



During his Independence Day address, PM Modi said, “It’s very important that India is known for its best quality... Now we need to focus on "design in India"... we need to try that Indian standard become the world standard....when this happens approval will be easier for our products.”



He said that the outcome will depend on the quality of our production, services, and approach. “We have talent... in the field of design, we can contribute immensely to the world...we need to move forward with design with India,” Modi said. “We need to move forward with a vision of design in India and design for the world,” he said.



PM Modi said that numerous international companies are eager to invest in India and urged state governments to compete with each other to draw these investments. He added that a significant number of people he has encountered during his third term have expressed a strong interest in investing in the country. “It’s a golden opportunity to make India a global manufacturing hub,” he said.



He further asked state governments to formulate policies to attract investments in their states, while ensuring law and order.

(With agency inputs)