Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / India News / Design in India, design for the world: PM Modi urges boost in manufacturing

Design in India, design for the world: PM Modi urges boost in manufacturing

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised the importance of enhancing the quality of Indian products to ensure they meet global standards

PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 15 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered his 11th speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort on Thursday, commemorating the 78th Independence Day.
 
In his address, the Prime Minister highlighted several key topics, emphasising the importance of enhancing the quality of Indian products to ensure they meet global standards.
 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
During his speech at the Red Fort, the Prime Minister said ‘Design in India, design for the world’. He emphasised the need for homegrown design expertise and encouraged people to develop products that meet the needs of both local and global markets.
The Prime Minister further highlighted India’s goal to be acknowledged for its dedication to quality, suggesting that Indian standards should aim to set global benchmarks.
 
During his Independence Day address, PM Modi said, “It’s very important that India is known for its best quality... Now we need to focus on "design in India"... we need to try that Indian standard become the world standard....when this happens approval will be easier for our products.”
 
He said that the outcome will depend on the quality of our production, services, and approach. “We have talent... in the field of design, we can contribute immensely to the world...we need to move forward with design with India,” Modi said. “We need to move forward with a vision of design in India and design for the world,” he said.
 
PM Modi said that numerous international companies are eager to invest in India and urged state governments to compete with each other to draw these investments. He added that a significant number of people he has encountered during his third term have expressed a strong interest in investing in the country. “It’s a golden opportunity to make India a global manufacturing hub,” he said.
 

More From This Section

Kailash Gahlot, Kailash, Gahlot

Kejriwal modern day freedom fighter, paid price for serving people: Gahlot

Yogi Adityanath, UP CM, Uttar Pradesh, Independence day

UP CM Adityanath highlights state's achievement in Independence Day address

BJP, RSS, Hindutva, Sangh

RSS-BJP top leaders meet to discuss attacks against Hindus in Bangladesh

Siddaramaiah

Guarantee schemes to stay, says Siddaramaiah, highlights issues with Centre

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

Democracy biggest protective shield woven into constitutional values: Rahul

He further asked state governments to formulate policies to attract investments in their states, while ensuring law and order.

(With agency inputs)

Also Read

PM Modi

Independence Day LIVE: Ready to counter global challenges against India, says PM Modi

Darshan Thoogudeepa

LIVE news: Court extends judicial custody of actor Darshan, 16 others in murder case till Aug 28

Narendra Modi, India PM, Independence Day

PM Modi bats for Uniform Civil Code in I-day speech. What is UCC? Explained

Narendra Modi, India PM, Independence Day

PM Modi's Independence Day speech: A blueprint for growth through reforms

Narendra Modi, India PM, Independence Day

India will bid to host 2036 Summer Olympics, says PM Modi in I-Day speech

Topics : Narendra Modi Independence Day Red Fort BS Web Reports Manufacturing sector India's manufacturing sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 15 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHar Ghar Tiranga 2024IPO listing todaySaraswati Saree Depot IPOLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market OutlookOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon