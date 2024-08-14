CM Mamata accuses BJP, CPI(M) of trying to trigger Bangladesh-like protests

North 24 Parganas: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee addresses the media after meeting parents of a postgraduate trainee doctor who was sexual assaulted and killed in Kolkata, at Panihati in North 24 Parganas, Monday, Aug. 12, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday alleged that a malicious campaign is underway against her government with the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) trying to trigger Bangladesh-like protests to capture power.

Tens of thousands of women in Kolkata and across West Bengal are set to march from midnight on Wednesday to protest last week’s alleged rape and murder of a 32-year-old doctor at a hospital in Kolkata. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Banerjee’s comments come amid mounting criticism from the BJP and Congress, who demanded her resignation.

On Wednesday morning, a team of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officers reached Kolkata to investigate the crime amid allegations that the local administration was trying to protect perpetrators of the crime as the police had arrested one person in the case of the alleged rape and murder of the on-duty doctor in Kolkata’s R G Kar Hospital, which took place on August 9.

On Tuesday, the Calcutta High Court handed over the investigation of the case to the CBI.

Responding to the “Women, Reclaim the Night” call given on social media, commoners, college students, home-makers and employees of offices will congregate in key thoroughfares in small towns and big cities, including in various parts of Kolkata on Wednesday night.

Political parties in Bengal, including the Left parties, the Congress, and members of the ruling TMC, have expressed support for the midnight protest call. The BJP took out a protest march in Kolkata on Wednesday afternoon.

According to local media reports, the parents of the victim, in their petition to the Calcutta High Court, have alleged that the post-mortem report indicates that it is a case of gangrape and their daughter’s body bore several injury marks, indicating a brutal and violent attack on her.

The congregation of protestors has been timed at 11.55 pm and it coincides with the nation celebrating Independence Day at the stroke of midnight. The protestors said no political party flags will be allowed in rallies.

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury announced his support to the march and said law and order under TMC’s rule has hit its lowest point. Veteran TMC Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, expressing his solidarity with the protesters, said he will also sit on a dharna.

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, said the attempt to save the accused instead of providing justice to the victim raises serious questions on the hospital and the local administration in Bengal.

“This incident has forced us to think that if doctors are not safe in a place like a medical college, then how can the parents send their daughters outside for studies? Why are even the strict laws made after the Nirbhaya case unsuccessful in preventing such crimes?” he said.

Every party, every section of the society will have to hold serious discussions and take concrete steps on the continuously increasing incidents against women from Hathras to Unnao, and from Kathua to Kolkata, he added.

“I stand with the victim's family in their unbearable pain. They should get justice at all costs and the culprits should be given such a punishment that it serves as an example in the society,” Gandhi said.

The TMC hit back pointing out the “dismal track record” of women's safety during previous Congress governments at the Centre.

“Before making such remarks, he should check and cross-check facts. He must not forget the dismal track record regarding women's safety during the Rajiv Gandhi (former PM) regime and (previous) Congress governments at the Centre,” TMC’s Kunal Ghosh said.