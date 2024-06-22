India, Bangladesh rapidly strengthening bilateral cooperation: Prez Murmu

The President was happy to note that under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh has made significant economic progress. (File Photo)

India and Bangladesh are moving ahead rapidly to strengthen their cooperation in various areas and entering into new sectors which will chart the future course of their relationship, President Droupadi Murmu said on Saturday.

Welcoming Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who had called on Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here, the President said that "she was delighted to meet her again, just a few days after the swearing-in ceremony of the new government".

This is the first State visit hosted by India after the formation of the new government on June 9, 2024.

Murmu said these regular interactions reflect the enduring spirit of friendship and cooperation that began with the journey of Bangladesh's Liberation War of 1971.

The President noted that India and Bangladesh are moving ahead rapidly to strengthen their cooperation in various areas and are entering into new sectors also.

She expressed confidence that this will chart the future course of the India-Bangladesh relationship, according to a statement issued by the President's office.

During a warm and cordial conversation, the two leaders agreed to work together to enhance the relationship across all domains, including economic ties, development partnership, defence cooperation, energy security and connectivity, it said.

The President was happy to note that under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh has made significant economic progress.

India and Bangladesh on Saturday inked a raft of agreements, including to boost ties in the maritime sphere and blue economy, as they firmed up a futuristic vision to expand cooperation in several new areas.

The pacts were finalised at the wide-ranging talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Hasina.

The key pacts signed by the two sides included one on forging strong ties in the digital domain and another on having a "green partnership.The two sides also inked an agreement on railway connectivity.