Aaditya Thackeray calls on Maha Governor, demands MH-CET marks disclosure

Amidst the NEET exam row, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Saturday called on Governor Ramesh Bais to seek his intervention on the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MH-CET) "chaos" and demanded the disclosure of MH-CET marks and answer sheets.

Thackeray took to his social media handle on X and posted, "This afternoon, we called on His Excellency, Governor Ramesh Bais ji, to seek his intervention on the MH CET chaos."

"We have requested him to ask the CET cell to release the answer sheets of students, declare marks of students, just not percentile, hold the paper setters accountable for 54 mistakes in options and provide a full refund for those who raised 1,425 objections," Thackeray's post read.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader also humbly requested the Governor to hold the Mumbai University Senate elections at the earliest.

"We also humbly requested him to hold the Mumbai University Senate elections at the earliest. I was accompanied by Pradeep Sawant ji and Rajan Kolambekar ji," he said.

MH-CET, also known as MHT-CET, is conducted by the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, for admission to undergraduate engineering courses in the state of Maharashtra.

The exam is conducted in offline mode and tests candidates' knowledge in physics, chemistry, and mathematics. MH-CET is a computer-based test (CBT) comprising multiple-choice questions from Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, and Biology.

As the Education Ministry and the National Testing Agency (NTA) grappled with allegations of paper leaks, NCP-SCP MP Supriya Sule on Saturday termed it a "complete failure" of the government of India.

Sule said that they will raise the issue in the forthcoming Parliament session.

The Ministry of Education said it has constituted a high-level committee of experts to make recommendations on reforms in the mechanism of the examination process, improvements in data security protocols and the functioning of the National Testing Agency (NTA).

The 7-member committee, led by ISRO former chairman Dr K Radhakrishnan, will submit its report to the ministry in the next two months.

The NTA is facing criticism over alleged irregularities in this year's National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Undergraduate) exams and NET exam. This resulted in several protests across the country with protestors and political parties demanding to disband the NTA.

"In order to ensure transparent, smooth and fair conduct of examinations through National Testing Agency (NTA), Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education constituted a High-Level Committee of Experts to make recommendations on Reform in mechanism of examination process improvement in data security protocols and structure and functioning of National Testing Agency," the ministry said.

As per the ministry, the committee will look into reforming in mechanism of the examination process by analysing the end-to-end examination process and suggesting measures to improve the efficiency of the system and to forestall any possible breach.

The committee will also conduct a thorough review of the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs)/Protocols of the NTA, and suggest measures to strengthen these procedures/protocols along with monitoring mechanisms to ensure compliance at every level.

"The Committee shall submit its report to the Ministry within two months from the date of issue of this order. The Committee can co-opt any Subject Matter Expert to assist them," the ministry said.