Prez Murmu conferred with Doctor of Civil Law by University of Mauritius

President Droupadi Murmu was on Tuesday conferred with the honorary degree of Doctor of Civil Law by the University of Mauritius, demonstrating the depth of bilateral ties.

Murmu, 65, is here on a three-day state visit during which she will be the chief guest at the country's National Day celebrations on Tuesday.

"A special honour emblematic of the depth of India-Mauritius relations! President Droupadi Murmu @rashtrapatibhvn conferred with the Honorary Degree of Doctor of Civil Law by @UniOfMauritius," the Ministry of External Affairs posted on X.

In her address, President Murmu exhorted Mauritian youth to stay connected with India to nourish their proud past and invest in their bright future, it said.

She conveyed best wishes from the people of India on Mauritius' National Day.

"I feel especially honoured to receive the honorary degree of Doctor of Civil Law from this prestigious university today. I hope that it will inspire all young people, particularly young women to discover their unique passion and pursue their dreams," she said.

"I feel overwhelmed by the heart-touching affection and warm welcome I have been receiving since my arrival in Mauritius. It shows the enduring strength of India-Mauritius relations and the close people-to-people ties that nurture them," she said.

"Standing among you all at the University of Mauritius today, I am reminded that education has been a key instrument in shaping this special relationship between our two countries, as well as the destiny of Mauritius. In 1901, Mahatma Gandhi inspired Indian indentured workers to educate themselves, resulting in their political and social empowerment, which led to the transformation of Mauritius.

"The subsequent visionary leadership of Mauritian leaders like Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam and Sir Anerood Jugnauth have built on this rich foundation, to create a vibrant, pluralistic and prosperous Mauritius, that inspires Africa and the world," she said.

Murmu said the power of education resonates strongly with her at a personal level as education has been the single most important tool that has had a transformative impact on her life journey.

"This power of education resonates strongly with me at a personal level too, as education has been the single most important tool that has had a transformative impact in my own life journey. As the first woman from my village to receive a college education, empowering the vulnerable through education is a cause that has been close to my heart throughout my administrative and political career, and one that I remain devoted to," she said.

"I believe that Universities like this are not just ladders to the dreams of aspirational youth; they are sites where the future of mankind is forged," she said.

Recognising the transformative power of education and given that half of the Indian population is below the age of 25, the Government of India has made it a priority to educate and empower youth to lead India into the knowledge economy' of tomorrow, she said.

"I am confident that India's forward-looking new National Education Policy will tap into India's demographic dividend to become a powerhouse of innovation that enhances the well-being of humanity," she said.

In this exciting journey into the future, India looks forward to partnering with its special friends, like Mauritius, she said,



"Each year, 400 Mauritians are trained in India under our Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) programme and about 60 Mauritian students receive scholarships to pursue higher education in India. It is a matter of pride for us that many among them occupy high positions in the Mauritian bureaucracy and public life today," she said.

"Hundreds of Mauritian youth have also been reconnecting with their Indian roots by visiting India under the Know India Programme, and several other exchange programmes. I am confident that these bonds of friendship between our youth will keep our relationship moving upward, as India embarks on its Amrit Kaal' journey to become a developed nation by 2047, she said.

She asked Mauritians to take advantage of their special proximity to India and tap into the vast economic opportunities it offers.

India sees Mauritius as a close maritime neighbour, a cherished partner in the Indian Ocean Region, and a key player in our Africa outreach, Murmu said.

"Our aspiration is that Mauritius continues to progress as a leading economy and as a voice for peace, stability and prosperity in the strategically important Indian Ocean Region," she said.

"Considering that robust people-to-people linkages have been the very foundation of the special friendship between India and Mauritius, I truly believe the future of our bilateral relationship lies in the hands of our youth. I am optimistic that the youth of Mauritius and India will continue to deepen this special partnership," she added.