Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.86%)
65387.16 + 555.75
Nifty (0.94%)
19435.30 + 181.50
Nifty Smallcap (1.61%)
5709.70 + 90.30
Nifty Midcap (0.84%)
39445.60 + 326.95
Nifty Bank (1.02%)
44436.10 + 446.95
Heatmap

INDIA bloc has no 'neta' or 'niti', says BJP leader Nityanand Rai

Hitting out at the opposition INDIA bloc, senior BJP leader and Union minister Nityanand Rai on Sunday said the alliance does not have any 'neta' (leader) or 'niti' (policy)

Nityanand Rai

Nityanand Rai (Photo: ANI)

Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2023 | 9:05 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Hitting out at the opposition INDIA bloc, senior BJP leader and Union minister Nityanand Rai on Sunday said the alliance does not have any 'neta' (leader) or 'niti' (policy).
The Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, who arrived here on a two-day visit to Odisha, said the opposition alliance's recent Mumbai meeting was a gathering of parties and leaders, who are "arrogant, deep in corruption and believe in dynastic politics".
"Such parties and leaders are playing the drama of gathering at one platform. On the other hand, the people of India have come together to elect Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister for the third time in 2024 with a thumping majority more than the 2019 elections," he claimed.
In its Mumbai meeting, the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) alliance was supposed to choose a coordinator for the bloc. However, it has formed a coordination committee of 13 leaders from different parties, the Union minister said.
The opposition alliance comprises 28 parties that have come together against the Modi government ahead of next year's Lok Sabha polls.
Commenting on 'one nation, one election' and the possibility of early polls, Rai said everyone will get to know about it if the matter is brought during the upcoming special session of Parliament.

Also Read

Kerala, Rajasthan CMs to not attend PM Modi's NITI Aayog meeting today

Cyclone Biparjoy costs Gujarat Rs 1,212.50 cr, says Nityanand Rai

Mukhtar Ansari gets life imprisonment: What is Awadhesh Rai murder case?

Punjab CM to skip NITI Aayog meet amid AAP's ongoing tussle with Centre

PM chairs meeting of Governing Council of NITI Aayog themed Viksit Bharat

Changing name of Oppn alliance can't hide hatred for Sanatan Dharma: Thakur

Inflation, debt crisis key challenges for world: PM ahead of G20 Summit

Come out of festive mode to help farmers amid drought in MP: Kamal Nath

Second string in Rajasthan's quintet: Raje stares at an uncertain future

Cong to hold district-level yatras to mark Bharat Jodo Yatra's anniversary

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : BJP Opposition

First Published: Sep 03 2023 | 9:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesReliance RetailICC World Cup TicketsLPG Gas Cylinders PriceGST CollectionMotorola G84 5G Launch in India

Companies News

Reliance Retail in talks with global investors to raise $2.5 billionAlibaba-backed EV maker IM Motors weighs raising fresh funds: Report

Election News

Political parties urge EC not to hold polls on weekend in MizoramCM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

Home Minister Amit Shah to launch 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi todayCM Khattar flags off 'Cyclothon for Drug-Free Haryana' campaign in Karnal

Economy News

GST collection grows 11% YoY to around Rs 1.6 trillion in August: Govt93% of Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 3.32 trillion returned since May: RBI
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon