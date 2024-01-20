Sensex (    %)
                        
INDIA will disintegrate in Bihar, development to follow for NDA: Minister

Union minister and Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party leader Pashupati Kumar Paras said differences between Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and RJD president Lalu Prasad have deepened

Pashupati Kumar Paras, leader, Lok Janshakti Party

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 20 2024 | 3:53 PM IST

Amid the JD(U)'s perceived unhappiness with the opposition INDIA bloc constituents, a key BJP-ally from Bihar Saturday claimed that the state's ruling combine is "100 per cent" certain to break and a "good development" for the NDA will follow the Ram temple consecration ceremony.
Union minister and Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party leader Pashupati Kumar Paras said differences between Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and RJD president Lalu Prasad have deepened.
"Their alliance is 100 per cent certain to break. 'Kharmas' (a period considered inauspicious in Hindu belief) has ended. The idol of Lord Ram will be consecrated on January 22 in Ayodhya. An auspicious period has begun and whatever will happen will be good for the BJP-led NDA," he told PTI.
The Dalit leader said the entire country, including Bihar, is immersed in the fervour surrounding the Ram temple, and the opposition has no hope in the elections.
Asked if the issue will have an impact on Bihar, where the RJD-JD(U)-Congress-Left alliance is considered strong, Paras asserted that they would all be swept aside in the Lok Sabha polls, adding that the combine will soon collapse.

First Published: Jan 20 2024 | 3:53 PM IST

