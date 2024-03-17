Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Influencer show: How important are social media personalities in elections?

The evolving relation between social media personalities and the political landscape continues to intrigue and challenge the norms of electoral engagement, Aditi Phadnis explains

PM Modi Ranveer Allahbadia Creators Influencers
Premium

Ranveer Allahbadia, who runs a YouTube channel called BeerBicepsGuy, won the “Disruptor of the Year” award. The Prime Minister advised him to flag the importance of sleep in his future shows. Allahbadia also podcasts on Spotify via The Ranveer Show.

Aditi Phadnis Mumbai
5 min read Last Updated : Mar 17 2024 | 10:52 PM IST
“The Congress party has never paid any individual to do any interviews. We pick up voices, sound bites of common people. That’s what is reflected on our social media handle. We don’t pay influencers to interview us. We don’t organise conclaves with digital creators so that we can influence their pattern of thinking. That’s not who we are, that’s not something that we do,” said Supriya Shrinate, chairman of Social Media and Digital Platforms of the party.
 
She was referring to the first ever National Creators Award, given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier in March, to digital content creators.

Also Read

Indian beer startups growing, launching new products after surge in funding

As competition intensifies, UB attempts market expansion in premium segment

Karnataka govt asks beer makers to stop operations in third-shift

Higher taxes on beer in Maharashtra impacts consumption of beverage

India core to our products and services: JPMorgan Chase CIO Lori Beer

Lok Sabha polls: How GenAI is rewriting political campaigning strategies

Jana Sena Party only unrecognised party to receive electoral bonds

Political ad spends on Google already up 9x ahead of Lok Sabha polls

KTR meets sister K Kavitha at ED office in Delhi under court order

INDIA bloc rally at Shivaji Park is black day for Shiv Sena: Maha CM Shinde

Topics : Influencer campaign Social Media Politics BJP Congress

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 17 2024 | 10:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveByjuLok Sabha Election 2024 LIVEPaytm Share PriceWhatsApp FeaturesGoogle I/O 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon