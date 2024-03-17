Influencer show: How important are social media personalities in elections?

Ranveer Allahbadia, who runs a YouTube channel called BeerBicepsGuy, won the “Disruptor of the Year” award. The Prime Minister advised him to flag the importance of sleep in his future shows. Allahbadia also podcasts on Spotify via The Ranveer Show.

“The Congress party has never paid any individual to do any interviews. We pick up voices, sound bites of common people. That’s what is reflected on our social media handle. We don’t pay influencers to interview us. We don’t organise conclaves with digital creators so that we can influence their pattern of thinking. That’s not who we are, that’s not something that we do,” said Supriya Shrinate, chairman of Social Media and Digital Platforms of the party.



She was referring to the first ever National Creators Award, given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier in March, to digital content creators.