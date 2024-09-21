Internet suspension for exam a move to hide J'khand govt's failure: BJP

The directive shows the failure of the Jharkhand government to check unfair means in examinations, the BJP leader said. (Photo: Shutterstock)

The opposition BJP in Jharkhand has termed the state government order to suspend mobile internet services for five hours on Saturday and Sunday in view of a competitive exam as another decree" to hide its "failed" system.

The suspension of mobile internet services began at 8 am and will continue till 1.30 pm on Saturday, and the prohibition will be repeated on Sunday, in a bid to check any malpractice during the Jharkhand General Graduate Level Combined Competitive Examination (JGGLCCE), an official notification said.

"When the Jharkhand government could not create a foolproof system to prevent malpractice in the examination, they shut down internet for 3.5 crore people in the entire state," BJP spokesperson Pratul Shadeo said.

It is another arbitrary decree to hide the failed system of the dispensation, he said.

Union Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth also criticised the move to suspend mobile internet services, asserting that it will cause a lot of inconvenience for people.

The directive shows the failure of the Jharkhand government to check unfair means in examinations, the BJP leader said.





... It has been observed in previous instances that some unscrupulous individuals resorted to unfair practices utilising various mobile applications... which rely on Internet/Wi-Fi connectivity, the government notification said.

Government of Jharkhand seeks to eliminate any loopholes in the examination process that may raise doubts in the public mind regarding the integrity of the recruitment process, potentially leading to law and order issues that could impact public safety, it said.

The order said voice calls and broadband connectivity based on fixed telephone lines will remain operational during the period.

The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission is conducting the examination in 823 centres, and around 6.39 lakh candidates are appearing for the test, an official said.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren had on Friday said he discussed with senior officials about preparations for the examination.

Negligence will not be tolerated under any circumstances, he had said on X.

If anybody tries to do something wrong during the examination, even by mistake, we will deal with them strictly, Soren added.