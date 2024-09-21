Business Standard
PM Modi to interact with party workers on Sept 26 ahead of Haryana polls

PM Modi also shared a link on X and called for questions and suggestions from the supporters ahead of the interactive session

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi will interact with the party workers on September 26 at around 12.30 through NAMO app. (Photo: PTI)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 21 2024 | 10:01 AM IST

Ahead of the assembly elections in Haryana on October 5, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced the 'Mera Booth Sabse Mazboot' programme, where he will interact with Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) workers, volunteers and supporters from Haryana.
He will interact with the party workers on September 26 at around 12.30 through NAMO app, PM Modi said in a post X.
PM Modi also shared a link on X and called for questions and suggestions from the supporters ahead of the interactive session 'Mera Booth Sabse Mazboot'.
"Our workers, volunteers and supporters have pledged to make the lotus bloom at every booth in the Haryana assembly elections," PM Modi wrote on X.
 
"We will have the privilege of interacting with them in the programme 'Mera Booth Sabse Mazboot' on September 26 at around 12.30 pm through the Namo app. Do send your questions and suggestions," the post reads.
On Friday, September 20, Haryana Chief Electoral Officer Pankaj Agarwal, said that the Election Commission of India, along with the Chief Electoral Officer's office, has implemented special measures to increase the voting percentage in the 15th Haryana Legislative Assembly General Election on October 5, compared to the last election.

Voters are being encouraged to cast their votes through various SVEEP activities, including slogan writing, painting, street plays, and poster making.
The Chief Electoral Officer further said that the voters of Haryana are politically aware. In both Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, the voting percentage here has consistently been higher than other states.
"In the last Assembly elections, the voter turnout was 68.31 percent. To further increase participation this time, it is the duty and right of every citizen, along with the Commission, to take part in the "Festival of Democracy - Pride of the State" during the Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 by casting their valuable vote, as every vote contributes to a higher turnout," he said.
Voting for the 90-member legislative assembly in Haryana will be held on October 5. Votes will be counted on October 8 along with that in Jammu and Kashmir.

Narendra Modi Haryana election BJP

First Published: Sep 21 2024 | 10:01 AM IST

