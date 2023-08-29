Confirmation

'It's hidden yes in no': Jitan Ram Manjhi on Nitish Kumar's PM aspirations

Manjhi said if Shravan Kumar is saying something consider it being said by Nitish Kumar

Jitan Ram Manjhi

Referring to the recent statement made by Bihar minister and JD(U) leader Shravan Kumar in which he has said that people in the Hindi Heartland are "discussing that Nitish Kumar is a worthy candidate for the post of prime minister" | Photo: ANI Twitter

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2023 | 12:57 PM IST
Taking a jibe at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar amid the speculation of him trying to be the prime ministerial candidate from INDIA Bloc, Bihar's former CM Jitan Ram Manjhi said that there is a hidden yes in Kumar's denial of having any aspiration of becoming PM.
Referring to the recent statement made by Bihar minister and JD(U) leader Shravan Kumar in which he has said that people in the Hindi Heartland are "discussing that Nitish Kumar is a worthy candidate for the post of prime minister".
Manjhi said if Shravan Kumar is saying something consider it being said by Nitish Kumar.
"He (Nitish Kumar) was shown a clear path in Bengaluru. So, he had come back. Let's see what happens in Mumbai. Nitish Kumar says he is not ambitious....'Naa mein haan hai ye'. As far as (Bihar Minister) Shrawon Kumar is concerned, if he is saying something, consider it being said by Nitish Kumar. If he did not have a desire (to be the PM), why would he have moved around a lot?..."
However, Nitish Kumar who kept himself aside from aspiring to become PM, on Monday once again clarified his stance on the possibility of accepting the role of national convener of the INDIA bloc if offered.
He stated, "I don't want to become anything. He further added that he has no such desire and just wants to unite all the political parties ahead of the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

While speaking to ANI, when asked if he would accept the role of convener if offered, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar said, "I don't want to become anything. I have been telling you this again and again. I have no such desire. I just want to unite everyone."
The INDIA alliance members are meeting in Mumbai on August 30-31. During the meeting a possible decision can be taken on naming the convenor of the alliance along with kicking off discussions on seat sharing between the allies.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Nitish Kumar Jitan Ram Manjhi Bihar

First Published: Aug 29 2023 | 12:57 PM IST

