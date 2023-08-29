Confirmation

No action has been taken: JDS targets Siddaramaiah over Cauvery dispute

FILE Photo | (Photo:PTI)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2023 | 12:28 PM IST
The Janata Dal (Secular) party's state president CM Ibrahim on Monday targeted the newly elected Siddaramaiah-led Congress government over its inaction on the Cauvery water dispute and said that after the new government came into power, no action has been taken while a drought situation has occurred in the state.
Ibrahim further said that a committee has been formed under the leadership of former minister GT Devegowda to meet all the party leaders across the state and discuss the issues affecting the people.
While speaking to ANI JDS state president CM Ibrahim said, "We have formed a committee under the leadership of GT Devegowda. The committee will meet all leaders of its party throughout the state. After the new government came into power, no action has been taken while a drought situation has occurred in the state."
He further said, "In response to the all-party meeting called to discuss the Cauvery issue, HD Kumaraswamy participated and provided suggestions on behalf of the JDS."
On Monday Karnataka CM Siddaramiah instructed the Water Resources Department officials to prioritise the welfare of Karnataka farmers from the Cauvery water.
"We cannot give 83 Tmcft of water as it will empty out reservoirs and cause problems for drinking water," he said.

The Cauvery water issue has been a controversial issue between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu for decades and they have been locked in a battle over the sharing of water from the Cauvery River, which is a major source of irrigation and drinking water for millions of people in the region.
The Centre formed the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal (CWDT) on June 2, 1990, to adjudicate disputes between Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka and Puducherry with respect to the water-sharing capacities.
The Cauvery is an interstate basin that originates in Karnataka and passes through Tamil Nadu and Pondicherry before draining into the Bay of Bengal.
The total watershed of the Cauvery basin is 81,155 sq km, of which the river's catchment area is about 34,273 sq km in Karnataka, 2,866 sq km in Kerala and the remaining 44,016 sq km in Tamil Nadu and Pondicherry.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 29 2023 | 12:28 PM IST

