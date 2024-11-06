Business Standard
Home / Politics / J&K Assembly passes resolution seeking restoration of special status

J&K Assembly passes resolution seeking restoration of special status

This Assembly emphasises that any process for restoration must safeguard both national unity and the legitimate aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, the resolution added

Omar Abdullah, Omar

However, the BJP members continued to raise slogans against the resolution. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Srinagar
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 06 2024 | 11:47 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Amidst uproar, the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly on Wednesday passed a resolution asking the Centre to hold talks with elected representatives for restoration of the special status of the erstwhile state.

As soon as the assembly proceedings began, J-K Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary moved the resolution for restoring the special status of J-K, which was revoked by the Centre on August 5, 2019.

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly proceedings were adjourned for an hour on Wednesday amidst uproar after the House passed a resolution seeking a dialogue between the Centre and elected representatives for restoration of special status of the erstwhile state.

 

After the resolution was passed, the assembly witnessed noisy scenes as the BJP members stormed the well of the House to protest the resolution, following which Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather adjourned the proceedings for 15 minutes.

"That this legislative assembly reaffirms the importance of the special status and constitutional guarantees, which safeguarded the identity, culture, and rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, and expresses concern over their unilateral removal, the resolution moved by Choudhary said.

This Assembly emphasises that any process for restoration must safeguard both national unity and the legitimate aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, the resolution added.

BJP members, including the Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma, opposed the resolution, saying it was not part of the listed business.

More From This Section

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Karnataka BJP demands CBI probe into MUDA scam citing investigation doubts

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

New monopolists replacing old East India Company, says Rahul Gandhi

PremiumThirty-one years after it was launched, the relevance of the Member of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS), and similar schemes that legislative assemblies, municipalities and panchayats initiated in its wake for their respective electe

MPLAD schemes: Detractors warn of eroded separation of powers in governance

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM should not speak the language of a villain from C-grade Hindi film: Cong

Jairam Ramesh, Jairam, Pawan Khera

Congress blames neglect of MSMEs for shift from labour intensive growth

We reject the resolution. The Business given to us was that the discussion is on the Lieutenant governor's address, he said.

The LoP said there is a rat race among parties here but they all know nothing is going to happen.

The Act has been passed by the biggest temple of democracy in the country (Parliament), he added.

Sharma's comments agitated the treasury benches and noisy scenes were witnessed in the House with most of the NC and BJP members on their feet.

BJP members tore the copies of the resolution and threw the pieces into the well of the House.

Amidst the din, MLA Langate, Sheikh Khursheed, tried to rush to the well, but was prevented by the assembly marshals.

NC members raised slogans that the resolution be passed.

Congress MLA from Bandipora, Nizamuddin Bhat, said the BJP members have done a dishonour to the House. They have violated the rules.

Bhat said every member has a right to speak on this.

However, the BJP members continued to raise slogans against the resolution.

Amidst the uproar, Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather said if the opposition members do not want to speak, I will put it to vote.

Rather put the resolution to voice vote and it was passed amidst the din.

As soon as the resolution was passed, the BJP members stormed the well of the House.

The Speaker then adjourned the house for 15 minutes.

The Modi government abrogated Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir in 2019 and bifurcated the erstwhile state into two Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Also Read

Jammu-Kashmir Assembly

Day 1 of J&K Assembly: Chaos reigns as PDP pushes to restore Article 370

Devender Singh Rana (left), Ravinder Raina (right)

J-K mourns Devender Singh Rana's death, says BJP chief Ravinder Raina

Jitendra Singh

Kashmiri Muslims will regret exodus of Pandits one day: Jitendra Singh

jammu and kashmir

J&K Congress prez urges LG to include elected leaders in security talks

P Chidambaram, Chidambaram

Immediate restoration of full statehood to J-K imperative: Chidambaram

Topics : Article 370 Omar Abdullah Jammu and Kashmir politics Jammu and Kashmir Jammu and Kashmir government

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 06 2024 | 11:41 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayACME Solar IPO Android 16 Release Business Standard BFSI Summit 2024Gold-Silver Price TodayUS elections 2024 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon