Jharkhand at 25: Unfulfilled potential of tribal heartland remains

A protracted socio-political struggle for tribal identity, autonomy and welfare, led by tribal leaders like Jaipal Singh since India’s independence and later by Shibu Soren, culminated into the creation of the state of Jharkhand at the turn of the century.

Formed on November 15, 2000 — the birth anniversary of renowned tribal leader Bhagwan Birsa Munda — by carving out the southern regions of the original Bihar state, Jharkhand became India’s 28th state, after the Bihar Reorganization Act of 2000 was tabled and passed in parliament under the then National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government, led by