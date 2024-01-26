Sensex (    %)
                        
Jharkhand CM responds to ED's fresh summons, to reply in due course: Report

Earlier on January 20, the Enforcement Directorate arrived in Ranchi to question the Jharkhand Chief Minister in the land scam case

Hemant Soren, Jharkhand CM, Soren

Photo: X@HemantSorenJMM

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 26 2024 | 8:39 AM IST

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has responded to the summon issued to him by the Directorate of Enforcement in a money-laundering case linked to an alleged land scam, sources said on Thursday.
As per sources, the Jharkhand Chief Minister has said that he has received the agency's letter and will reply to this in due course.
The ED on January 22 issued a fresh summons to Soren, asking him to be available for questioning between January 27 to 31, in the case.
Earlier on January 20, the Enforcement Directorate arrived in Ranchi to question the Jharkhand Chief Minister in the land scam case.
The state Chief Minister was questioned for 7 hours at his official residence.
Earlier this month, Soren wrote to the federal agency stating that it could record his statement in the land scam case at his official residence on January 20.
ED issued Soren the eighth summons on January 13, asking him to join the investigation between January 16 to 20.
ED had previously issued a summons to Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's press advisor, Abhishek Prasad, to join its investigation on January 16 into an alleged money laundering probe linked to an illegal mining case.
The central agency concluded its day-long search of Soren's media advisor Abhishek Prasad's residence in Ranchi earlier on January 3.

Topics : Jharkhand Hemant Soren Enforcement Directorate Ranchi

First Published: Jan 26 2024 | 8:38 AM IST

