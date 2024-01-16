Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

CM Soren asks ED to record statement at his office in land scam case

ED had issued Soren the eighth summon on Saturday, asking him to join the investigation between January 16 to 20

Hemant Soren, Jharkhand CM, Soren

Photo: X@HemantSorenJMM

ANI Politics
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 16 2024 | 9:24 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren ahs written to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) stating that it could record his statement in the land scam case at his official residence on January 20, sources said.
ED had issued Soren the eighth summon on Saturday, asking him to join the investigation between January 16 to 20.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Sources said on Monday that Soren agreed to questioning, in response to ED's 8th summons in the land scam case.
ED had previously issued a summons to Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's press advisor, Abhishek Prasad to join its investigation on January 16 into an alleged money laundering probe linked to an illegal mining case.
ED concluded its day-long search of Soren's media advisor Abhishek Prasad's residence in Ranchi late on January 3.
The Chief Minister was issued a 'last opportunity' by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) to record his statement in an alleged land scam days ago. Soren, in turn, replied to the agency, labelling the summons as 'illegal.'
"Since you have not come to the office of the Directorate of Enforcement in obedience to the summonses issued to you, we are giving you this last opportunity to record your statement under section 50 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, at the place, date and time, mutually convenient to you as well as the undersigned (ED), which should be within 7 days of receipt of this notice/Summons," said the ED in its summons.
Soren was summoned by the ED earlier in mid-August, 2023, in connection with a land 'scam' case.
However, the CM ignored the summons, claiming that he was busy with the state's Independence Day celebrations. He was asked again to appear on August 24 and September 9 but he skipped the dates, citing preoccupations. The agency then issued its fourth summons to the Jharkhand CM, asking him to report to the agency on September 23.
In his letter to the agency, Soren said he had provided all necessary documents and information to the ED. He wrote that if the ED needed any information, it could refer to the documents that he had already shared with the agency.

Also Read

ED issues summons to J'khand CM Hemant Soren in money laundering case

Jharkhand CM Soren moves SC against ED summons in money laundering case

Jharkhand HC dismisses Hemant Soren's petition against ED summons

Jharkhand BJP chief booked for 'derogatory' remarks against CM Hemant Soren

Money laundering case: ED writes to Jharkhand CM seeking his availability

North India wakes up to thick layer of fog, trains, flights delayed

PM Modi to inaugurate apex training institute, visit Lepakshi temple in AP

Editors Guild calls draft Broadcast Services (Regulation) Bill 'vague'

RPF's women staff assisted in 206 childbirths during train journey in 2023

Fog delays: IndiGo passengers refuse to board coach, sit on tarmac

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Hemant Soren Jharkhand Assembly Elections Jharkhand Scam global corruption index Enforcement Directorate

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 16 2024 | 9:24 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveBharat Jodo Nyay Yatra LiveGold Silver Price TodayMunawwar Rana Passes AwayJawa 350 Launched in IndiaSachin Tendulkar Deepfake VideoDry Day in Haryana on January 22Budget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon