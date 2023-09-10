JJP to hold meeting of national, state executives in Haryana's Hisar today

Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) has called an important meeting of its national and state executives at Flamingo Tourist Complex in Hisar on Sunday, officials said.

JJP, the junior ally of the BJP in their coalition government, is holding the meeting to deliberate on the party's strategies for the Lok Sabha polls as well as Assembly elections in Rajasthan and Haryana.

According to the officials, the meeting will be held under the chairmanship of JJP National President Ajay Singh Chautala.

All the officials of the JJP's national and state executives, ministers, MLAs, chairman, all district presidents, all Halka Pradhans, state presidents and state in-charges of all cells, members of the state executive of all cells will be present at the meeting.

Topics including the strengthing of organization, organization expansion, upcoming Lok Sabha rallies, Sikar Rally will be discussed in detail in the meeting.

Various leaders including Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala, State President Sardar Nishan Singh, and Principal General Secretary Digvijay Singh Chautala will also participate in the meeting.

