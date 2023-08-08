Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (-0.49%)
65669.97 -325.84
Nifty (-0.11%)
19610.85 -21.70
Nifty Smallcap (0.37%)
5416.45 + 19.95
Nifty Midcap (0.25%)
38131.95 + 94.95
Nifty Bank (0.03%)
44896.30 + 15.60
Heatmap

Justice-delivery system moves in mysterious ways, says P Chidambaram

Chidambaram's remarks came a day, after Gandhi returned to the Lok Sabha, with his membership of the Lower House, restored in the wake of the Supreme Court staying his conviction in a defamation case

P Chidambaram

Within two-three days, he got a stay of the conviction from the first appellate court in Agra, the former Union minister said | File photo of P Chidambaram

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2023 | 10:21 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Asserting that the justice-delivery system in India moves in "mysterious ways", senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Tuesday said that while a BJP MP from Etawah got a stay of his conviction in an assault case within days, it took Rahul Gandhi more than four months to get relief, that too from the Supreme Court.
Chidambaram's remarks came a day after Gandhi returned to the Lok Sabha, with his membership of the Lower House restored in the wake of the Supreme Court staying his conviction in a defamation case.
In a tweet, Chidambaram said, "Mr Ram Shanker Karheria MP (BJP) from Etawah was convicted and sentenced to imprisonment for two years in a case where he was accused of 'assault'."

Within two-three days, he got a stay of the conviction from the first appellate court in Agra, the former Union minister said.
"Good for Mr Katheria. I have no comment," Chidambaram added.
"It took Mr Rahul Gandhi more than four months to get a stay of his conviction in a case of alleged defamation (slander) -- and that too from the Supreme Court," he said.
The justice-delivery system in India moves in mysterious ways, Chidambaram asserted.

Also Read

Rahul Gandhi takes a late-night truck ride to speak to drivers; see video

Hyperlocal logistics firm Shadowfax to hire 10,000 delivery partners

Rahul Gandhi convicted in Modi surname defamation case: What we know so far

Lok Sabha restores Rahul Gandhi's membership after Supreme Court stay

Digvijaya offers residence to Rahul after he was asked to vacate bungalow

No questions of any allegation..., AAP on Shah's fraud claim against Chadha

Don't consider ourselves to be in Oppn anymore, says Aaditya Thackeray

No-confidence motion: Rahul Gandhi likely to open debate for Opposition

Delhi BJP asks Kejriwal govt to conduct survey for issuing new ration cards

Not bringing Emergency: Shah hits out at Cong during Delhi Services Bill

A district court in Agra on Monday stayed Katheria's conviction in a 2011 case of assault on the staff of a private power firm for which he was sentenced to two years' imprisonment by a lower court.
An MP-MLA court on Saturday held the BJP MP from Etawah in Uttar Pradesh guilty of the charges he was accused of and sentenced him to two years in prison, besides imposing a penalty of Rs 50,000.
On Monday, announcing the reinstatement of Gandhi as an MP, a Lok Sabha Secretariat notification said that in the wake of the Supreme Court's August 4 order, the disqualification has ceased to operate, subject to further judicial pronouncements.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : P Chidambaram Rahul Gandhi Congress

First Published: Aug 08 2023 | 10:21 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesNo-Confidence Motion LiveStock to Watch TodayTop HeadlinesGold-Silver PriceBook Lovers Day 2023MPL Lays offRBI MPC meet LIVEUniform Civil Code

Companies News

Shriram Group tycoon who gave away $750 mn sees profit in loans to poorShriram Group tycoon who gave away $750 mn sees profit in loans to poor

India News

No confidence motion LIVE: Rahul Gandhi, Amit Shah to speak in LS todayYogi govt goes strict on officials not responding to calls of public reps

Technology News

Explained: Why India restricted computers & who need a licenceiOPEX Technologies launches new AI framework to support businesses

Economy News

RBI likely to keep rate and policy stance unchanged to control inflationIndia's July inflation likely breached RBI's 6% upper tolerance level: Poll
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon