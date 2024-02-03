Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Kavitha objects to T'gana govt move to invite Priyanka to launch scheme

Kavitha, daughter of former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, sought to know in what capacity Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was being invited to the event

Photo: ANI/Twitter

Photo: ANI/Twitter

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 03 2024 | 2:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

BRS leader K Kavitha on Saturday took exception to Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy's statement that Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra would be invited to launch the ruling party's Rs 500 gas cylinder scheme.
Kavitha, daughter of former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, sought to know in what capacity Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was being invited to the event.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"Has she (Priyanka Gandhi Vadra) won even as a sarpanch in any village in the country or as MLA or as MLC? Does she have any (government) protocol in our state?" asked the BRS MLC while addressing reporters.
If Vadra is invited to government programmes, her party would protest by releasing black balloons, she said.
Making a veiled reference to MLAs of ruling JMM-led alliance in Jharkhand camping in Hyderabad ahead of the trust vote to be faced by the Champai Soren government, Kavitha wondered of it is not a waste of public money as a minister accompanied the MLAs with escort to a luxury resort after they landed at the airport.
Addressing a public meeting at Indervelly in Adilabad district on Friday, Revanth Reddy had said Priyanka Gandhi Vadra would be invited to launch the Congress' poll guarantee of providing LPG cylinder to the poor at Rs 500.

Also Read

Congress to cements its position in Southern India with Telangana win

Security wing's decision to buy 22 SUVs, KCR had no role: BRS MLC Kavitha

Priyanka Gandhi likely to visit violence-hit Manipur soon: Congress leader

Telangana election result: Early trends show Congress leading, BRS trails

Priyanka Gandhi reaches Raipur, to address rally in poll-bound Chhattisgarh

Leaders pay tributes to Ex-TN CM Annadurai on his death anniversary

Delhi Police team at CM Kejriwal's residence again to serve notice

Proud to be a tribal, says newly sworn-in Jharkhand CM Champai Soren

Ruling alliance led by CM Champai Soren to face floor test on Feb 5

BJP tried to 'steal popular mandate' in J'khand but was stopped: Rahul

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Priyanka Gandhi Rahul Gandhi Telangana govt Telangana Rashtra Samithi KCR Indian National Congress

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 03 2024 | 2:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesBudget 2024 LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayTim CookIndia vs England 2nd Test Day 1 LIVEITR Filed UpdatesByju | RaveendranBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon