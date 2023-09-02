Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.86%)
65387.16 + 555.75
Nifty (0.94%)
19435.30 + 181.50
Nifty Smallcap (1.61%)
5709.70 + 90.30
Nifty Midcap (0.84%)
39445.60 + 326.95
Nifty Bank (1.02%)
44436.10 + 446.95
Heatmap

Lathi-charge on Maratha protestors to divert attention from INDIA: Cong

"The police cannot dare to do so without the order from the government," the Congress leader added

INDIA alliance

INDIA alliance

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2023 | 6:01 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole on Saturday alleged police lathi-charged protestors in Jalna seeking Maratha reservation on the orders of the government to divert the attention from the INDIA bloc meeting.
Talking to reporters, Patole claimed even women and children were not spared, causing injuries to many.
"The Jalna incident was carried out to divert the attention from the INDIA alliance meeting. This was done so that the positive message about the meeting does not go to other parts of the country," Patole claimed.
"The police cannot dare to do so without the order from the government," the Congress leader added.
The two-day meeting of the INDIA alliance was held at Grand Hyatt Hotel in Mumbai on Thursday and Friday and was attended by 63 representatives from 28 opposition parties.
Police baton charged and lobbed tear gas shells on Friday to disperse protesters in Antarwali Sarathi on Dhule-Solapur road in Jalna's Ambad tehsil after they allegedly refused to let authorities shift a man on hunger strike for Maratha quota to hospital, according to officials.

Also Read

Fintech Stripe debuts charge card program in US; soon to launch in UK, EU

Fadnavis falsely claiming that warkaris weren't lathi-charged in Pune: Cong

Cannot give DA on par with Centre even if protestors behead me: Mamata

Pak army refuses to exercise restraint on mobs attacking military property

BJP forms panel to probe party leader death in police lathi charge in Patna

India's PM can't make enquiry on Adani row: Rahul Gandhi slams Modi

Uddhav demands reservation for Marathas, OBCs during Parl special session

Ahead of Chhattisgarh polls, Shah releases 'Arop Patra' against Baghel govt

INDIA bloc to hold country-wide programmes on Gandhi Jayanti: Nitish Kumar

Oppn bloc INDIA must give proper agenda to country, says Thackeray-led Sena

The agitation turned violent as some persons targeted state transport buses and private vehicles, police said. Villagers claimed that police fired some rounds in the air, but officials did not confirm it.
Patole said when Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was in the opposition, he had claimed the issue of reservation would be addressed in 24 hours, but it has been more than a year since the Sena-BJP government is in power.
He said the Congress will launch the Jan Samvad yatra on September 3 to highlight the failures of the BJP government at the Centre and in Maharashtra.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Maratha quota Maratha reservation Maharashtra Congress

First Published: Sep 02 2023 | 6:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesReliance RetailICC World Cup TicketsLPG Gas Cylinders PriceGST CollectionMotorola G84 5G Launch in India

Companies News

Reliance Retail in talks with global investors to raise $2.5 billionAlibaba-backed EV maker IM Motors weighs raising fresh funds: Report

Election News

Political parties urge EC not to hold polls on weekend in MizoramCM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

Home Minister Amit Shah to launch 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi todayCM Khattar flags off 'Cyclothon for Drug-Free Haryana' campaign in Karnal

Economy News

GST collection grows 11% YoY to around Rs 1.6 trillion in August: Govt93% of Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 3.32 trillion returned since May: RBI
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon