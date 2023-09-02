Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.86%)
65387.16 + 555.75
Nifty (0.94%)
19435.30 + 181.50
Nifty Smallcap (1.61%)
5709.70 + 90.30
Nifty Midcap (0.84%)
39445.60 + 326.95
Nifty Bank (1.02%)
44436.10 + 446.95
Heatmap

Ahead of Chhattisgarh polls, Shah releases 'Arop Patra' against Baghel govt

"I promise to the people of Chhattisgarh that if BJP is elected to power, every house will have access to clean water supply within two years," he said

Amit Shah

Shah also expressed happiness over the successful launch of the Aditya L-1 mission | Photo: ANI Twitter

Press Trust of India Raipur
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2023 | 2:48 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday released an "Arop Patra" (chargesheet) against the Bhupesh Baghel government in Chhattisgarh, accusing it of indulging in scams and loot, and committing atrocities against the people of the state, where elections are due by the year-end.
He also accused Chief Minister Baghel of making Chhattisgarh an "ATM of Gandhi Parivar", and claimed that his government has broken "all records of corruption". The minister charged the Congress government of not preventing religious conversions in tribal areas of Chhattisgarh for its vote bank politics. Shah listed out alleged scams related to coal, liquor, online betting being probed by central agencies in the state, and asserted that only the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) can save Chhattisgarh from the Congress' scams, atrocities and misrule. Referring to the money laundering case related to an alleged illegal betting app 'Mahadev Online Book', he said whether people of Chhattisgarh want the Baghel government that is pushing youth to online betting or the BJP government does the work of development of youths. "People of Chhattisgarh have to decide whether they want the Bhupesh Baghel government, which has committed corruption to the tune of thousands of crore or BJP government that paves the way for development," he said.
"People have to decide whether they want the Baghel government that talks about protecting the rights of tribals even as religious conversions flourish under it or the BJP government which protects and preserve tribals and their culture," he said. Shah alleged that the Baghel-led government has broken all records of corruption and said If BJP is elected to power, those who indulged in graft will be hung upside down and will be brought in order. The senior BJP leader expressed confidence that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government will be elected to power again, and said the BJP will form a government with full majority in Chhattisgarh prior to that.
"I promise to the people of Chhattisgarh that if BJP is elected to power, every house will have access to clean water supply within two years," he said.
Shah also expressed happiness over the successful launch of the Aditya L-1 mission.

Also Read

'Baghel vs Baghel' fight: BJP fields Bhupesh Baghel's nephew on Patan seat

Chhattisgarh Assembly elections: CM Baghel asks PCC to prepare to fight BJP

Chhattisgarh CM Baghel announces key schemes ahead of Assembly elections

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 2,000 cr to beneficiaries

'Parivarwad' visible: Chhattisgarh CM Baghel on BJP candidates' list

INDIA bloc to hold country-wide programmes on Gandhi Jayanti: Nitish Kumar

Oppn bloc INDIA must give proper agenda to country, says Thackeray-led Sena

Governance in Rajasthan absent: Nadda on video of woman paraded naked

BJP to gain from Tipra Motha's decision to not contest bypolls: Tripura CM

One Nation, One Election not practical in Indian democratic system: Tharoor

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Amit Shah Chhattisgarh polls Bhupesh Baghel Chhattisgarh government Congress

First Published: Sep 02 2023 | 2:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesReliance RetailICC World Cup TicketsLPG Gas Cylinders PriceGST CollectionMotorola G84 5G Launch in India

Companies News

Reliance Retail in talks with global investors to raise $2.5 billionAlibaba-backed EV maker IM Motors weighs raising fresh funds: Report

Election News

Political parties urge EC not to hold polls on weekend in MizoramCM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

Home Minister Amit Shah to launch 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi todayCM Khattar flags off 'Cyclothon for Drug-Free Haryana' campaign in Karnal

Economy News

GST collection grows 11% YoY to around Rs 1.6 trillion in August: Govt93% of Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 3.32 trillion returned since May: RBI
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon