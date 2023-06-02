

Stripe launched its Stripe Issuing product in 2018, and it has helped companies issue over 100 million cards in the US, the UK, and the European Union. Some of its clients include Shopify and Ramp. Fintech giant Stripe announced a new charge card program from its commercial card issuing product, TechCrunch reported.



“Our new charge card allows FinTechs and software-as-a-service (SaaS) platforms to provide access to a reliable source of credit for the many small businesses they work with,” Ho said. Previously, Stripe-issued cards could only be used to spend money from a pre-funded account. The recent expansion into charge cards will help companies distribute virtual or physical charge cards to their customers that will allow them to spend on credit rather than using just the funds available in their accounts.



Stripe cited a survey showing that 77 per cent of small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) are worried about access to funding. Stripe Issuing provides the core components of a charge card program such as funds flow, network connections, printing, and integration APIs and it aims to streamline all necessary compliance, bank partnerships and ledgering.

Also Read PAN-Aadhaar link status: Are your cards already linked? Learn how to check What is credit score? Why is it important? Your credit card payments overseas will attract a 20% TCS from July 1 Google Pay allows UPI payments using RuPay credit cards; check details here Top card cos to go live with UPI-linked RuPay credit card feature by June UNSC structure does not reflect reality, needs urgent reforms: UN envoys US signs trade agreement with Taiwan despite opposition from China Sri Lanka economy shows 'tentative signs of improvement', says IMF AI-powered US military drone kills operator during simulated test: Report Biden says he got 'sandbagged' after onstage fall at Air Force graduation



The offering is functional in the US on beta stage and is being used by companies such as Ramp, Emburse, Karat, and Coast. Stripe will soon launch charge card programs in the EU and the UK. However, despite the demand and benefits to providers, building a credit offering from the ground up is hard, the company said, as platforms have multiple requirements such as collecting repayment, handling lending compliance, and navigating licensing requirements.