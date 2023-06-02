close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Fintech Stripe debuts charge card program in US; soon to launch in UK, EU

Stripe-issued cards would now help companies distribute virtual or physical charge cards to their customers that will allow them to spend on credit rather than using the funds in the accounts

BS Web Team New Delhi
Credit card buys seen 8% lower in Apr-June quarter, say analysts

Representative image

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2023 | 12:05 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Fintech giant Stripe announced a new charge card program from its commercial card issuing product, TechCrunch reported.
Stripe launched its Stripe Issuing product in 2018, and it has helped companies issue over 100 million cards in the US, the UK, and the European Union. Some of its clients include Shopify and Ramp.

Previously, Stripe-issued cards could only be used to spend money from a pre-funded account. The recent expansion into charge cards will help companies distribute virtual or physical charge cards to their customers that will allow them to spend on credit rather than using just the funds available in their accounts.
“Our new charge card allows FinTechs and software-as-a-service (SaaS) platforms to provide access to a reliable source of credit for the many small businesses they work with,” Ho said.

Stripe Issuing provides the core components of a charge card program such as funds flow, network connections, printing, and integration APIs and it aims to streamline all necessary compliance, bank partnerships and ledgering.
Stripe cited a survey showing that 77 per cent of small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) are worried about access to funding.

Also Read

PAN-Aadhaar link status: Are your cards already linked? Learn how to check

What is credit score? Why is it important?

Your credit card payments overseas will attract a 20% TCS from July 1

Google Pay allows UPI payments using RuPay credit cards; check details here

Top card cos to go live with UPI-linked RuPay credit card feature by June

UNSC structure does not reflect reality, needs urgent reforms: UN envoys

US signs trade agreement with Taiwan despite opposition from China

Sri Lanka economy shows 'tentative signs of improvement', says IMF

AI-powered US military drone kills operator during simulated test: Report

Biden says he got 'sandbagged' after onstage fall at Air Force graduation


However, despite the demand and benefits to providers, building a credit offering from the ground up is hard, the company said, as platforms have multiple requirements such as collecting repayment, handling lending compliance, and navigating licensing requirements.
The offering is functional in the US on beta stage and is being used by companies such as Ramp, Emburse, Karat, and Coast. Stripe will soon launch charge card programs in the EU and the UK.

Denise Ho, head of product for BaaS at Stripe, informed that anyone can sign up for the new program, even if they are not an existing Stripe user.
The payment processor will make money off of interchange fees. As customer volume grows and users spend more money, Stripe will earn more. There will also be compliance fees associated with the program.
Topics : B2B payment Stripe Payment e-payment

First Published: Jun 02 2023 | 12:05 PM IST

Latest News

View More

360 One Asset Management raises Rs 2,130 cr for latest private credit fund

private credit fund
2 min read

UNSC structure does not reflect reality, needs urgent reforms: UN envoys

UNSC, United nations security council, permanent members, india
6 min read

Janus Henderson further downgrades PharmEasy valuation to $ 2.7 billion

PharmEasy
2 min read

BCCI announces 14-member India 'A' squad for ACC Emerging Women's Asia Cup

BCCI, Cricket, ipl
2 min read

Google introduces new 'Reading practice' feature for Play Books, Kids Space

Google passkeys
1 min read

Most Popular

US Senate passes bill to raise debt ceiling to avert first-ever default

US President Joe Biden
5 min read

LIVE: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj beacon of courage, bravery, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a gathering inside the Lok Sabha chamber, at the new Parliament building in New Delhi, Sunday. Photo: PTI
2 min read

Nepal PM Pushpa urges India to resolve lingering border issues bilaterally

Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda
1 min read

Biden says he got 'sandbagged' after onstage fall at Air Force graduation

US President Joe Biden
4 min read

Meet with V-P, 16-course meal: Tesla CEO Elon Musk's China diary

Tesla CEO Elon Musk at Shanghai Gigafactory
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon