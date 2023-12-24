Sensex (    %)
                        
LDF announces cabinet reshuffle, new ministers to take oath on Dec 29

Transport minister, Antony Raju of the Democratic Kerala Congress and Ports Minister Ahammad Devarkovil of the Indian National League have tendered their resignations

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

When the second LDF government came to power in the state in May 2021, partners in the CPI(M)-led alliance had reached an understanding to allocate cabinet berths to four single-MLA parties on a "sharing the term" basis.

Press Trust of India Thiruvananthapuram
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 24 2023 | 2:24 PM IST

Honouring the commitment made to all coalition partners, the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) on Sunday announced a cabinet reshuffle and said new ministers will take oath on December 29.
LDF convener E P Jayarajan told the media that Transport minister, Antony Raju of the Democratic Kerala Congress and Ports Minister Ahammad Devarkovil of the Indian National League have tendered their resignations.
"Two ministers have tendered their resignations. New ministers will take oath on December 29. Their portfolios will be decided by the Chief Minister," Jayarajan told the media at a press meet here.
Ramachandran Kadannappally of Congress (S) and K B Ganesh Kumar of Kerala Congress (B) will take oath as ministers for the rest of the term.
When the second LDF government came to power in the state in May 2021, partners in the CPI(M)-led alliance had reached an understanding to allocate cabinet berths to four single-MLA parties on a "sharing the term" basis.
The LDF then took the decision to share the term, citing the constitutional clauses that restrict the cabinet to 21 members.
Addressing the media after submitting his resignation, Raju said he was ready to resign in November itself but it was delayed due to the Nava Kerala Sadas.
"But maybe due to the Nava Kerala Sadas, the CM and the LDF asked me to continue. Yesterday, it was the culmination of Nava Kerala Sadas and I got the opportunity to preside over the historic event," Raju said.
He also said that he was happy to resign as the Transport minister after clearing all the salary dues to the KSRTC staff.
Devarkovil, who met the media said he was fully satisfied with his role as a minister for the past two-and-a-half years.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Pinarayi Vijayan CPI(M) Cabinet reshuffle Kerala government Left

First Published: Dec 24 2023 | 2:24 PM IST

