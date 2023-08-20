Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (-0.31%)
64948.66 -202.36
Nifty (-0.28%)
19310.15 -55.10
Nifty Midcap (-0.21%)
37815.40 -80.10
Nifty Smallcap (-0.54%)
5312.40 -28.95
Nifty Bank (-0.09%)
43851.05 -40.30
Heatmap

Logo of opposition 'INDIA' bloc likely to be unveiled during Mumbai meet

Approximately 80 leaders from more than 26 political parties are expected to attend the third meeting of the INDIA alliance in the country's financial capital

Opposition meet

Opposition meet

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2023 | 9:22 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The logo of opposition INDIA alliance is likely to be unveiled during the front's meeting in Mumbai on August 31 and September 1, sources said on Sunday.
Approximately 80 leaders from more than 26 political parties are expected to attend the third meeting of the INDIA alliance in the country's financial capital, they said.
At present, 26 parties are part of the grouping and a few more are set to join the alliance during the two-day meeting, the sources added.
The logo of INDIA alliance may be unveiled on September 1 before the beginning of the day-long deliberations, according to them.
The Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance, known by its abbreviation INDIA, is an opposition front announced by the leaders of 26 parties to contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections to challenge the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). This opposition bloc's first meeting was held in Patna in June and the second in Bengaluru last month. The leaders of the INDIA front, including chief ministers of five states, as well as former Congress president Sonia Gandhi are expected to arrive in the metropolis before 6 pm on August 31, the sources said. Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray will host dinner for the visiting dignitaries at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in suburban Mumbai on August 31. The next day, the meeting will take place at the same venue followed by a press conference, they said. Lunch will be hosted for the opposition leaders by the Congress party's state and Mumbai units, they added. According to the sources, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi may visit the state Congress headquarters Tilak Bhavan in central Mumbai after the meeting on September 1. Naseem Khan, who is a working president of the Maharashtra Congress, said all the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) leaders, including Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray and Ashok Chavan are engaged in micro-level planning to ensure that the meeting is a success. "The visitors will be accorded a traditional welcome on their arrival at the hotel. All leaders have been holding regular meetings as part of the preparations," he said.
The meeting held on Sunday was attended by Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders Aaditya Thackeray and Sanjay Raut, Congress leaders Varsha Gaikwad, Milind Deora and Naseem Khan, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leaders Narendra Verma, among others.

Also Read

Shiv Sena (UBT) to host 3rd meet of Oppn bloc 'INDIA' on Aug 31-Sep 1: Raut

Sharad Pawar not joining NDA, says NCP's Jitendra Awhad amid speculations

Oppn leaders to discuss EVM machines, says Uddhav Sena leader Sanjay Raut

Ajit Pawar's future bright with NCP, he will not join BJP, says Sanjay Raut

BJP remembered NDA only after 26 Oppn parties came together: Sena (UBT)

Cong prez Kharge reconstitutes CWC, inducts Sachin Pilot in 39-member list

Parl panel members seek schedule revision to discuss key criminal law bills

BJP, Cong leaders to visit T'gana, with polls to be held in few months

Disarmament pre-condition for talks: Sitaram Yechury on Manipur crisis

Removed 'Bimaru' tag, put it on development path: Shah on MP BJP govt

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Opposition Politics Congress

First Published: Aug 20 2023 | 9:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesGold-Silver PriceRBI New Guidelines for LoansStock to Watch TodayChandrayaan-3Jio Financial ServicesAP Dhillon Web SeriesTelangana Elections 2023Uniform Civil Code

Companies News

Abu Dhabi's TAQA may invest up to $2.5 bn in Adani's power units: ReportNCLAT allows Go First lessor to conduct inspection, modifies NCLT order

Election News

Telangana elections 2023: Cong to accept applications at payment of Rs 50KMP CM Chouhan transfers Rs 207 cr to 460,000 students to purchase bicycles

Technology News

Russia fines Google $32,000 for videos about the conflict in UkraineCentre makes registration mandatory for SIM card dealers: Details here

Economy News

Manufacturing push can add 50-100 bps to GDP till 2030: UBS SecuritiesLaptop can be quite a potent source of leakage: Goyal on import restriction
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon