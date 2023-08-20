Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (-0.31%)
64948.66 -202.36
Nifty (-0.28%)
19310.15 -55.10
Nifty Midcap (-0.21%)
37815.40 -80.10
Nifty Smallcap (-0.54%)
5312.40 -28.95
Nifty Bank (-0.09%)
43851.05 -40.30
Heatmap

BJP, Cong leaders to visit T'gana, with polls to be held in few months

On August 18, Union Minister and state BJP President G Kishan Reddy had inspected the ground in Khammam where Shah is likely to address the public meeting

Photo: ANI

Photo: ANI

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2023 | 6:16 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

With the Legislative Assembly elections scheduled to be held in a couple of months, top leaders like Union Home Minister Amit Shah and AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge are expected to visit Telangana this month.
Shah is likely to address a public meeting at Khammam on August 27, BJP sources said on Sunday.
On August 18, Union Minister and state BJP President G Kishan Reddy had inspected the ground in Khammam where Shah is likely to address the public meeting.
Shah was supposed to attend the rally at Khammam in June itself but had to postpone due to severe cyclonic conditions that hit the west coast then.
Meanwhile, Kharge would release the party's 'SC, ST Declaration' at a public meeting to be held at Chevella near here on August 26, TPCC spokesperson Mahesh Konagala said.
Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and other SC, ST leaders of the party from the state had a meeting with Kharge in Delhi on Sunday in connection with the 'SC, ST Declaration' and others.

Also Read

BJP's politics set Manipur on fire, says Rahul Gandhi: Top quotes

Karnataka CM will be chosen through party's consensus: Cong prez Kharge

Criteria are being decided for implementation of guarantees: Priyank Kharge

WATCH: IND vs WI - Ishan Kishan thanks Rishabh Pant after maiden Test fifty

'Nalayak' jibe only to highlight PM's empty rhetoric for Banjaras: Priyank

Disarmament pre-condition for talks: Sitaram Yechury on Manipur crisis

Removed 'Bimaru' tag, put it on development path: Shah on MP BJP govt

Shah releases MP govt's report card, says it removed BIMARU tag from state

Ladakhis concerned over grazing land 'taken over by China': Rahul

J-K admin selectively terminating Kashmiri employees from service: Mufti

The 'SC, ST Declaration' would be the third major declaration to be announced by the Congress.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had announced a 'farmers' declaration' at a public meeting at Warangal last year, while party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had released a youth declaration in Hyderabad in May this year.
Congress in Telangana is also planning to invite top leader Sonia Gandhi to the state in September.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Assembly elections BJP Congress Politics

First Published: Aug 20 2023 | 6:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesGold-Silver PriceRBI New Guidelines for LoansStock to Watch TodayChandrayaan-3Jio Financial ServicesAP Dhillon Web SeriesTelangana Elections 2023Uniform Civil Code

Companies News

Abu Dhabi's TAQA may invest up to $2.5 bn in Adani's power units: ReportNCLAT allows Go First lessor to conduct inspection, modifies NCLT order

Election News

Telangana elections 2023: Cong to accept applications at payment of Rs 50KMP CM Chouhan transfers Rs 207 cr to 460,000 students to purchase bicycles

Technology News

Russia fines Google $32,000 for videos about the conflict in UkraineCentre makes registration mandatory for SIM card dealers: Details here

Economy News

Manufacturing push can add 50-100 bps to GDP till 2030: UBS SecuritiesLaptop can be quite a potent source of leakage: Goyal on import restriction
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon