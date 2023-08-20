Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (-0.31%)
64948.66 -202.36
Nifty (-0.28%)
19310.15 -55.10
Nifty Midcap (-0.21%)
37815.40 -80.10
Nifty Smallcap (-0.54%)
5312.40 -28.95
Nifty Bank (-0.09%)
43851.05 -40.30
Heatmap

Disarmament pre-condition for talks: Sitaram Yechury on Manipur crisis

Speaking to reporters at Manipur Press Club, Yechury said the 'double engine' government of the BJP should double its efforts in resolving the conflict, which has been going on for over three months

Sitaram Yechury

Sitaram Yechury

Press Trust of India Imphal
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2023 | 6:14 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The government must ensure disarmament to start the talks with the warring Kuki and Meitei communities for resolving the crisis in Manipur, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said on Sunday.
Speaking to reporters at the Manipur Press Club, Yechury said the 'double engine' government of the BJP should double its efforts in resolving the conflict, which has been going on for over three months.
"There has to be some sort of dialogue and discussion, and that is where the governments -- both Centre and state -- have the primary responsibility. If it's a double-engine government, then please make double-energy efforts to try and bring everybody together to a table. We have done this in the past. It is the only way all problems that India has faced in last 75 years have been resolved," he said.
"Disarmament should be a pre-condition for the talks. Talks have to begin with ceasefire, and then it should proceed on the issues," he added.
Yechury also urged the Centre to send a parliamentary delegation to the state.
The governments at the Centre and in the state are either incompetent or complacent, he alleged, pointing to the continuing violence since May 3.

Also Read

Manipur tribal students stage rally to observe 100 days of ethnic clashes

Manipur peace panel: Kukis may not attend meetings; Meiteis welcome move

Manipur violence: Villagers seek deployment of more central forces

Manipur HC orders status quo on mass burial site; 17 injured in violence

UCC a political tool BJP is using to sharpen communal polarisation: Yechury

Removed 'Bimaru' tag, put it on development path: Shah on MP BJP govt

Shah releases MP govt's report card, says it removed BIMARU tag from state

Ladakhis concerned over grazing land 'taken over by China': Rahul

J-K admin selectively terminating Kashmiri employees from service: Mufti

Sharad Pawar won't make 'mistake' of joining hands with BJP: Sanjay Raut

"We have told the Centre repeatedly -- send a delegation of all political parties in Parliament led by Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Manipur," he said, also urging the government to hold meetings with opposition parties in the state.
Yechury alleged that there were no basic amenities at the relief camps where the people affected by the violence were staying.
"We appealed to Governor Anusuiya Uikey to interfere for ensuring the amenities," he said.
Yechury led a four-member delegation of his party to the state on a three-day visit, which began on Friday.
Besides meeting the governor, members of the delegation also visited relief camps in Churachandpur and Moirang.
Over 160 people have been killed in the ethnic clashes that broke out in the state in May.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Army Indian Army Manipur Northeast India

First Published: Aug 20 2023 | 6:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesGold-Silver PriceRBI New Guidelines for LoansStock to Watch TodayChandrayaan-3Jio Financial ServicesAP Dhillon Web SeriesTelangana Elections 2023Uniform Civil Code

Companies News

Abu Dhabi's TAQA may invest up to $2.5 bn in Adani's power units: ReportNCLAT allows Go First lessor to conduct inspection, modifies NCLT order

Election News

Telangana elections 2023: Cong to accept applications at payment of Rs 50KMP CM Chouhan transfers Rs 207 cr to 460,000 students to purchase bicycles

Technology News

Russia fines Google $32,000 for videos about the conflict in UkraineCentre makes registration mandatory for SIM card dealers: Details here

Economy News

Manufacturing push can add 50-100 bps to GDP till 2030: UBS SecuritiesLaptop can be quite a potent source of leakage: Goyal on import restriction
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon