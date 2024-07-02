Lok Sabha polls marked end of communal politics in India, says Akhilesh

Business Standard
June 4, 2024 was the day of independence from communal politics for India. In this election, communal politics has lost forever, Yadav said

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday said the 2024 Lok Sabha polls marked the end of communal politics in India. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India
Last Updated : Jul 02 2024

Listen to This Article

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday said the 2024 Lok Sabha polls marked the end of communal politics in India, and were a moral victory for the INDIA bloc.
Participating in the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the president's address, the Kannauj MP called June 4, the day the election results were declared, as the day of independence from communal politics for India.
"The whole India has understood that INDIA is pro-India. This election is the moral victory of INDIA. It is a victory of positive politics. It is victory of PDA, social justice movement. 2024's message is also full of responsibility for the INDIA bloc," the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said.
"June 4, 2024 was the day of independence from communal politics for India. In this election, communal politics has lost forever," Yadav said.
"This election is a new era of positive politics, pro-Constitution people have won, the Constitution has won... It is the end of top-down politics," he said.
Referring to the BJP's defeat in Faizabad, he said it was perhaps the wish of Lord Ram.
"Hoi wahi jo Ram rachi rakha (Whatever Ram has planned will happen)," Yadav said. Faizabad MP and SP leader Awadhesh Kumar was seated next to Yadav.

